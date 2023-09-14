OMEAT APPOINTS PAVLE STOJKOVIC AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER TO DRIVE THE COMPANY TOWARD COMMERCIALIZATION

The cultivated meat company's latest appointment furthers its commitment to creating a more sustainable future rooted in science and technology

LOS ANGELES , Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omeat , the innovative cultivated meat company that recently launched out of stealth, today announced the appointment of Pavle Stojkovic as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Previously serving as the company's Chief People Officer (CPO), Stojkovic brings diverse experience in the health and alternative protein space, arming him with the tools to implement systems and build internal infrastructures that will allow Omeat to scale rapidly. Before joining Omeat, Stojkovic was at Sword Health and The Athletic (acquired by The New York Times). He currently serves as an advisor to Climax Foods and Vegan-Friendly and invests in innovative food companies via Sustainable Food Ventures. Stojkovic's professional and personal commitment to a more sustainable future through food enables him to help Omeat transform the cultivated meat industry and the future of food.

Stojkovic's appointment comes as part of Omeat's commitment to fortify its leadership team and drive innovation and growth in the market. As CSO, Stojkovic will lead Omeat's long-term strategic planning, helping identify a path toward commercialization, navigate regulatory approval processes, and collaborate with the executive team to steer the company toward sustainable success. To date, Stojkovic has helped define the company's "North Star" goals and set a concrete path to achieving them. In doing so, he has worked closely with the Head of Science to operationalize the team's efforts and built the team behind Plenty, the business-to-business (B2B) arm of Omeat that sells an ethical replacement for Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS). He's also been a key player in developing the first version of Omeat's ground beef patty for market.

As an outspoken advocate for animal welfare and investing in more ethically made proteins, Stojkovic's involvement in Omeat is a marriage of his lifestyle, passions, and career, all of which perfectly align with Omeat's vision and mission. "I'm thrilled to continue my work at Omeat as CSO," commented Stojkovic. "I'm confident that the company will emerge as an industry leader and truly reinvent the future of food. It's an honor to be a part of a company that operates with integrity and ethics at its core. I'm looking forward for the world to experience Omeat as we scale towards commercialization."

The company recently came out of stealth, revealing its proprietary and scalable approach to creating cultivated meat without using FBS. Omeat developed Plenty, an alternative to FBS sourced from regenerative factors extracted humanely from healthy, live cows that graze freely on Omeat's farm. Plenty presents an option that is humane, scalable, and highly effective for cell culture. Moreover, its affordability will enable Omeat to bring cultivated meat to market at price parity to conventional meat.

"Stojkovic has played a critical role in the evolution of Omeat and Plenty. He has helped the company grow through his role as CPO and now will further help the company emerge as a leader thanks to his commitment to the subject matter and strong personal desire to transform the industry," said Omeat's Founder & CEO Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D. "His proven track record of driving strategy and fostering innovation will play a vital role in accelerating our growth and ensuring Omeat remains at the forefront of the cultivated meat industry as we scale towards commercialization."

The appointment of Stojkovic as Omeat's CSO marks a significant milestone in the company's journey toward commercial readiness as it remains focused on providing innovative and humane solutions for people who love meat.

ABOUT OMEAT

Omeat is a cultivated meat startup based in Los Angeles. Omeat's goal is to pair the best of science with the best of nature to enable generations of consumers ahead to enjoy meat without reservation. The company was founded by Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, an MIT-trained world expert in tissue engineering and former faculty member at Harvard. Dr. Khademhosseini also serves as the Director and CEO of the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI), an organization that endeavors to find solutions to critical health and environmental challenges. Khademhosseini and his team first conceived of Omeat's breakthrough process for sourcing regenerative growth factors at TIBI. Omeat was spun out of TIBI to license, expand upon, and commercialize the initial IP. Omeat's highly differentiated and proprietary processes enable the cost-effective cultivation of any kind of meat in a way that is orders-of-magnitude more sustainable and humane than the conventional approach. Omeat does not use antibiotics, GMOs, or other artificially-engineered inputs.

