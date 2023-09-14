Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Pace, Florida

Company celebrates grand opening and expands medical cannabis access to patients in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary located at 5037 Hwy 90, Pace, Fla. The new location will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Trulieve opens medical cannabis dispensary in Pace, FL. (PRNewswire)

The Pace dispensary offers greater access to Florida medical cannabis patients in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties across the Interstate 10 corridor and resides in its own freestanding building with dedicated parking for customers and a comfortable, modern reception area for patients.

"We consistently seek opportunities to better serve medical cannabis patients with convenient locations, great customer service experiences and a broad selection of top-quality products," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "Trulieve is thrilled to bring a new dispensary to the Pace community."

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 15, with partner giveaways, music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

Trulieve offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they shop at Trulieve and show their military ID. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

Designed to meet every customer's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Customers also have access to beloved brands such as Alien Labs, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Phil Buck, Corporate Communications Manager

+1 (406) 370-6226

Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.