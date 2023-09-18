INTRODUCING FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT ® FROM TEA FORTÉ

Awaken creativity with this distinct collection of grounding teas inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright

MAYNARD, Mass., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tea Forté introduces the Frank Lloyd Wright Collection—a unique collaboration with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, rooted in tradition and celebrating creativity. Enjoy a delicious palate of flavors, from robust classics to spiced warming blends that inspire connections to nature, beauty, and each other. The collection also features custom-designed stoneware cups and tea trays. A portion of proceeds from the Collection help support the Foundation's mission to inspire people to discover and embrace architecture for better living. In the words of Frank Lloyd Wright, "to make life more beautiful, the world a better one for living in, and to give reason, rhyme, and meaning to life."

Tea Forté logo (PRNewswire)

"The new collection is a spectacular curated collection of delicious, spiced blends in stunning presentation boxes designed to celebrate the impeccable architectural style of Frank Lloyd Wright," says Katie Kameswaran, Marketing Director for Tea Forté.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Collection's blends include:

NEW CEYLON GOLD Sri Lankan black tea at its best.

NEW CITRUS EARL GREY Black Earl Grey tea with a creamy finish.

NEW OOLONG CRÉME Dark oolong with toasted caramel notes.

NEW HONEY HOJICHA Roasted green tea balanced with notes of sweet citrus.

NEW SPICED HERBAL MATÉ A refreshing and earthy herbal tea with a light citrus finish.

Selections from the Frank Lloyd Wright Collection include a Gift Set featuring a mini petite presentation box of 10 infusers with a Frank Lloyd Wright custom-designed stoneware cup, tea trays to hold your pyramid infuser after steeping (MSRP $65); Presentation Box featuring 20 infusers (MSRP $38) and Petite Presentation Box featuring 10 infusers (MSRP $28).

Please note that all prices are MSRP and are subject to change; please check product listings for actual price at time of publishing.

Shop Tea Forté: www.teaforte.com | Follow Tea Forté at @teaforteofficial

ABOUT TEA FORTÉ

The ritual of steeping and sitting down to a perfect cup of tea is as much about finding peace in the experience as it is about the taste. Impeccably sourced teas, signature pyramid infusers and design-driven accessories bring subtle flavors and simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs in over 35 countries and is served at the world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts and retailers. Learn more at TeaForte.com.

ABOUT THE FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT FOUNDATION

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, established by Wright in 1940, is dedicated to preserving Taliesin and Taliesin West for future generations, and inspiring society through an understanding and experience of Frank Lloyd Wright's ideas, architecture and design. Wright's legacy, reflected in contemporary work around sustainable and affordable architecture and excellence in design, is of even greater importance today than in his own time. The Foundation is forward-looking, but rooted in the history of the Taliesin communities. Please visit FrankLloydWright.org for more information on tour schedules, cultural and educational experiences and events.

A portion of purchase price supports the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation's work to advance the legacy of America's greatest architect, including educational programs, scholarship, and the preservation of Taliesin and Taliesin West for future generations. ®/™/© Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Franklloydwright.org

Media Contact: Christie Kozak

christie@learypr.com | T 978.502.5747

@teaforteofficial | www.teaforte.com

Frank Lloyd Wright (R) Collection from Tea Forte (PRNewswire)

Frank Lloyd Wright (R) Collection from Tea Forte (PRNewswire)

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tea Forte