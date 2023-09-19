Eastern Michigan University engineering programs climb another 18 places in national rankings; now 69th best in the nation, up from No. 87 last year and from No. 119 two years ago

Eastern Michigan University engineering programs climb another 18 places in national rankings; now 69th best in the nation, up from No. 87 last year and from No. 119 two years ago

New U.S. News & World Report "Best Colleges" ranking highlights the growing national reputation of Eastern's undergraduate engineering programs

YPSILANTI, Mich., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University engineering programs are gaining increased national recognition – jumping 18 places since last year and 60 places from two years ago. Eastern's undergraduate engineering program now ranks 69th best in the nation in the latest "Best Colleges" rankings by U.S. News & World Report , considered by many to be the premier ranking service in higher education. The rankings are for colleges with engineering programs that don't offer a doctoral degree in engineering.

The growth is significant, particularly when Eastern introduced its undergraduate engineering degree program in mechanical engineering in 2017, only six years ago. In 2018, Eastern added electrical and computer engineering and in 2020 added civil engineering to its offerings. Housed in the University's GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology , the engineering programs broke into the U.S. News rankings only three years ago.

The University invested significantly in engineering as an institutional priority, recognizing the serious demand for engineers in the Michigan economy. "We modernized the University's engineering campus through a $40 million renovation and expansion of Sill Hall , the home of our engineering, cyber security, construction management and technology programs," said Eastern Michigan University President James Smith.

"In addition, thanks to the GameAbove alumni group's generous donations, we have invested additional resources in developing the programs and identifying highly skilled talent to help us reach national prominence. This has been a goal of GameAbove since the inception of its involvement in the college, and its deep commitment to the success of the college and its students is why the college was renamed in 2021 to the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology."

GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology Dean Mohamad Qatu said, "This is truly an outstanding recognition for the diligent efforts and hard work of our faculty, lecturers and staff in securing accreditation, developing new labs, advancing research, enhancing our community and industrial engagement, and delivering one of the best engineering and technology education in the region. We sincerely thank our friends and partners at GameAbove for their outstanding hard work with us and unquestionable support throughout our amazing journey."

