Newmark Launches NewliticQuest, an Advanced Analytics Solution to Empower Corporate Portfolio Real Estate Decisions

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate adviser and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the launch of NewliticQuest. Bringing together Newmark's expertise in real estate, technology and consulting onto a single platform, NewliticQuest offers accelerated insights to develop strategic and tactical recommendations, inform business case development and achieve optimal results for property portfolios. Together with Newlitic, Newmark's proprietary data visualization platform, NewliticQuest is another addition to Newmark's growing suite of technology solutions serving corporate real estate leaders.

Leveraging NewliticQuest, organizations are better equipped to plan for and respond to business change, disruptive events, mergers and acquisitions and real estate opportunities through strategic insights, including location and market rate optimization, ideal vacancy rates, talent retention, commute times and more.

"Newmark is committed to investing in leading-edge technology that drives real decision-making dynamics to define the future of the workplace," said Rick Bertasi, Chief Executive Officer of Newmark Global Corporate Services. "Given the changing nature of corporate real estate, technology advancements will further amplify the value and potential of an organization's real estate strategy as companies pivot towards more data-centric cultures.

NewliticQuest offers several self-serve capabilities and insights into business and real estate performance with dynamic and simple dashboards, which can be accessed directly by clients. The software's automated data validation capabilities help users quickly pinpoint data issues to ensure that information is accurate before being executed. Coupled with Newmark's best-in-class consulting expertise, the tool can enable in-depth portfolio assessment, delivering tailored and tangible solutions for clients assessing their portfolio.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of June 30, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with over 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

