Oracle Enables Marketing and Sales Teams to Accelerate Revenue with Guided Campaigns

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Today Oracle announced new Guided Campaigns features within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) that help improve efficiency and collaboration between marketers and sellers. The new features can guide marketers through a simplified campaign builder to launch hyper-targeted, high-quality campaigns designed to generate pre-qualified and conversion-ready opportunities for the sales team.

Marketing and sales teams often operate with different goals and philosophies, and this misalignment negatively impacts revenue. To align marketers and sellers on the same priorities, Oracle Guided Campaigns simplifies how users build and launch campaigns – from audience selection to engagement tactics, content selection, and measurement. The application now enables marketers to launch brand-approved campaigns targeted at high-value customers with a high-propensity to buy. Sellers receive pre-qualified, conversation-ready opportunities with buyer intelligence they can act on.

"Organizations are increasingly marketing and selling more to existing customers to grow revenue, and many are being confronted with the inefficiencies and challenges that come from the misalignment of marketing and sales," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle CX. "Instead of navigating multiple layers of processes, terminology, KPIs, and point solutions, marketing and sales teams need to unify around one common metric: revenue. Guided Campaigns serves this goal by automating the collaboration between marketing and sales teams, with intelligent machine learning technologies that help focus on high-quality content and targets to increase the overall effectiveness of B2B marketing."

Guided Campaigns is built on Oracle Fusion Cloud Marketing, a marketing automation platform that enables marketing and sales organizations to unify around a singular goal of revenue generation. It leverages segments from Oracle Unity Customer Data Platform that drastically improve audience targeting with artificial intelligence (AI) models that identify the next best contact and buying groups within a master account. Guided Campaigns also connects directly with Oracle Fusion Cloud Sales, a sales automation application that identifies high-quality sales opportunities and guides sellers to close deals faster.

Guided Campaigns supports common marketing tactics that include:

Targeted Account Selling: Enables marketers to easily generate and deliver conversation-ready opportunities directly to sales by automatically recommending content that is aligned with a target account profile and providing step-by-step guidance on how to build the campaign. For example, Guided Campaigns can help a marketer launch a campaign designed to sell a particular product in a specific industry by recommending targets, engagement tactics, and content based on a previous campaign that had proven results.

Simple Campaigns: Gives marketers more flexibility on the type of content driving engagement. Instead of prescribing recommended content, a Simple Campaign provides step-by-step guidance to help users create and send a brand-approved email promoting a specific offer, service, or message. For example, Guided Campaigns can help a business development representative quickly drive end-of-quarter sales with guidance for creating an end-of-quarter promotional bundle.

Multi-Step Nurturing: Enables marketers to build and launch more sophisticated multi-step campaigns with step-by-step guidance on how to nurture leads over a longer period of time. For example, Guided Campaigns can help a marketer design a campaign to drive feature adoption as a precursor to the seasonal renewal cycle.

Event Promotion: Provides marketers with step-by-step guidance to create effective event marketing campaigns that drive signups and attendance. For example, Guided Campaigns can help a field marketer drive engagement around an upcoming webinar or company event.

"According to Forrester's 2021 B2B Buying Survey, 55 percent of interactions within a buying cycle are self-guided. As buyers move their research to digital channels, sellers lose visibility into these previously personal moments — but improvements in digital capture tools have increased marketing's interaction visibility. A lack of technology integration between departments means that sellers haven't had access to much of this data yet." said Seth Marrs , Principal Analyst, Forrester in "Leverage Visibility Into Sales Interactions To Generate Sales Insights."

Natively built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud CX helps connect data across marketing, sales, and service to make every customer interaction matter. To learn more about how Oracle Cloud CX can help businesses improve customer experience and build brand loyalty, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/cx/

