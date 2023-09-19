Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and KORE Partner to Drive Improved Data Ecosystem for Club

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, the leading sports and entertainment business solution, Orlando City Soccer Club (OCSC) and Orlando Pride are excited to announce their new partnership. Together the clubs will implement KORE's industry leading data platform for City and Pride's business, driving maximum efficiencies and insights across their organization, leveraging KORE's platform to create maximum flexibility while minimizing effort within their business operations. Both parties will collaborate to onboard City and Pride onto KORE's industry leading Fan and Partnership ecosystems. The partnership signals significant milestones for both organizations: City and Pride as an industry leading sports operations, and KORE as the solution of choice for the industry.

A central component of this collaboration is the integration of KORE's Fan Engagement + Helix platform on top of KORE's Data Warehouse & Analytics (DWA) ecosystem. This integration delivers the most advanced Fan Engagement platform available, maximizing the club's capabilities and elevating overall fan intelligence. KORE will seamlessly integrate with the club's existing native Salesforce ecosystem, streamlining data management and analysis for the organization.

The partnership culminates with the implementation of KORE's Sponsorship + Activate package, which empowers the clubs with an end-to-end partnership management ecosystem. This comprehensive suite of tools and resources will enable both City and Pride to optimize their sponsorship strategies and provide partners with unprecedented value and engagement opportunities.

Chris Kamke, chief strategy officer for Orlando City and Orlando Pride, states, "KORE offers the most advanced, yet simplistic business platform to help us streamline our business while driving the most advanced insights. It was a clear decision on how to take our business to the next level."

In response, KORE's COO, Adam Grow said, "We're excited to work with Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride to help them drive their business forward. Their goals align with the value KORE delivers for our Partners on a day-to-day basis. Together, we continue to drive the industry forward in a new era of success for OCSC and the Pride."

The partnership between Orlando City SC/Orlando Pride and KORE underscores the growing importance of data-driven strategies in sports and entertainment. As the club embraces KORE's innovative solutions, supporters, partners, and stakeholders can look forward to an enhanced and more personalized experience.

About KORE:

KORE is the global leader in engagement marketing solutions. More than 900 brands, venues, and sports organizations trust KORE's tools and platform as a source of truth to manage assets and measure partnership impact, with real-time insights, across all channels. Through Sponsorship Management and Evaluation, Ticketing and Fan Engagement, and Data Management and Analytics, KORE's two-sided network unites corporate sponsors, sponsorship properties, and their fans with solutions that help enhance the fan experience, drive smarter decisions, and enable marketing and operations teams to spend time where it matters. Learn more at KORESoftware.com or follow us LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride:

Orlando City SC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the league's 21st franchise in November 2013, becoming the first MLS team in the Southeast. The Lions began league play in March 2015, and in 2017, moved into its privately-owned downtown soccer stadium. In 2022, Orlando City SC re-launched OCB as a founding member of MLS NEXT Pro to bridge the gap between its successful youth development academy and the First Team.

In November 2015, the Club announced its intention to bring professional women's soccer to Central Florida and launched Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League. The Pride began league play in April 2016 with a star-studded team of FIFA World Cup Champions. For more information, visit orlandocitysc.com or orlando-pride.com.

