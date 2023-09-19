PayZen Hires Praveen Chandran, Ex Affirm, Google, & Paypal As Chief Product Officer To Turbocharge Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayZen , a healthcare affordability platform leveraging AI to make healthcare affordable and accessible by creating data-driven, individualized payment options for patients and health systems, today announced that they have hired Praveen Chandran as Chief Product Officer to scale and extend its product development globally.

Utilizing the power of AI, PayZen's mission is to bring financial health to healthcare using an advanced technology platform that solves the affordability problem for patients and medical providers end to end. This leads to happier, healthier patients, and improved financial outcomes for providers. To date, PayZen has worked with thousands of consumers to help access and afford care and partners with 30 top healthcare systems across the U.S. to solve the healthcare affordability crisis via their unique payment plan innovation and white-labeled care card for health systems and individuals.

"At PayZen, every decision we make is squarely aimed at adding value to the lives of our patients," states Itzik Cohen, Founder and CEO of PayZen. "This commitment is woven into the very fabric of our organization, and Praveen embodies this ethos like no one else. His career journey, marked by diverse yet interconnected roles in product management, has uniquely positioned him to tackle the healthcare affordability problem in the U.S. With a track record of delivering exceptional and accessible products, Praveen is the ideal leader to help us make a meaningful impact on those who need it most."

Praveen is an experienced startup founder and product leader with a demonstrated history of generating top line growth and optimizing the bottom line. He started his career as a software engineer, though pivoted early on into product management. Here, he grew to touch every aspect of product management over the 16 years of his product career. In 2014, he founded Liri, a unified workflow app for enterprises. Prior to PayZen, he worked at Affirm, where he expanded their product team for three large product areas and scaled those teams to what they are today. He also worked in exciting product areas in the product teams at the likes of Google, PayPal, and SurveyMonkey.

"I originally got into product management and development in fintech because I wanted to help people get access to necessary financial products," says Praveen Chandran, Chief Product Officer at PayZen. "This transition into PayZen is a natural next step. Healthcare in the United States is broken and inaccessible to the people who need it most. Being able to bring something so important into the lives of people who need it – helping them in a moment of vulnerability – is at the core of what I want to do. And PayZen is the perfect place for me to make that happen."

As Chief Product Officer, Praveen will be building and scaling PayZen's product team. As the company grows and matures from its earliest stages, they are navigating the best way to scale products, grant access to new products, and continually bring value to consumers. Praveen's product team is aiming to address these opportunities for growth in a seamless, optimized way – bringing multiple levels of added value to PayZen customers and increasing operational efficiency to facilitate the launch of new products.

PayZen is a mission-driven healthcare fintech company that aims to tackle the growing patient payment responsibility problem with superior technology and a modern approach. PayZen is backed by leading equity and credit capital investors and is led by proven technology veterans with a successful track record of helping millions of Americans overcome financial struggles. To learn more about PayZen, please visit https://payzen.com/ .

