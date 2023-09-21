Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank Announce CFO Retirement Date

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWBI) (the "Company") and Northwest Bank announced today that they have entered into a retirement agreement and a consulting agreement pursuant to which Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer William W. Harvey, Jr. will transition from his current roles in 2024. Mr. Harvey will retire from the Company and Northwest Bank and their associated boards on December 31, 2024 but remain with the organization as a consultant through December 31, 2025. His continued employment and consulting periods are designed to assist with a seamless transition of duties.

The Company and Northwest Bank have initiated a search to hire an individual who will serve as Mr. Harvey's replacement as Chief Financial Officer. The search will consider both internal and external candidates. The Company estimates that the search will take four to six months to complete.

In connection with this announcement, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Northwest Bank, Louis J. Torchio said "I would like to thank Bill for his decades-long contributions to Northwest Bank. His noteworthy experience with finance, mergers and acquisitions, operations and strategy have been invaluable in supporting Northwest's growth. In addition, he provided quality stewardship of the bank while serving as interim President and Chief Executive Officer following Ron Seiffert's passing in 2022. We look forward to Bill's continued leadership and involvement as we work together to recruit and onboard our next Chief Financial Officer. We respect Bill's personal decision to retire and thank him for his ample and thoughtful notice. We wish he and Amy all the best in their well-deserved retirement."

Mr. Harvey said "It has been a privilege and a true pleasure working with the Board of Directors, leadership team and employees of Northwest Bank for the past 27 years. I am proud of the work we accomplished in growing the Northwest organization while navigating evolving market and economic landscapes. I am confident that Northwest is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities."

About Northwest

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2023, Northwest operated 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

