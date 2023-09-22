HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS HOSTS ITS LARGEST CONVENING OF LEADERS TO COMMEMORATE CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Holds 25 th Anniversary Gala in Washington, D.C. with Hyundai Global Leaders and Members of Congress

Month-Long Program Culminates with Events on Capitol Hill and Signature Handprint Ceremonies

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its 830 U.S. dealers, celebrated a milestone year with Hyundai global leaders, members of congress, doctors, and researchers at its 25th Anniversary Gala. The event honored the 25-year history of Hyundai Hope On Wheels with a focus on the future and commitment to finding a cure for pediatric cancer. The 25th Anniversary Gala is one of several distinct events taking place in the Washington, D.C. area in September to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Photo from Hyundai Hope On Wheels 25th Anniversary Gala event. (center) Euisun Chung, Executive Chair, Hyundai Motor Group; (center left) Jaehoon Chang, President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Company; (center right) José Muñoz, President & COO of Hyundai Motor Company, and President & CEO of Hyundai Motor North America; Oliver Foster, Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassador; Raynie Clark, Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassador; Hyundai Hope On Wheels representatives and doctors (PRNewswire)

Joining the event were Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, and José Muñoz, Hyundai Motor Company President and Global COO and Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America President and CEO. Congressional leaders in attendance included U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (PA-16). South Korea's ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong also attended. Fox Entertainment All-Star and Good Day LA entertainment anchor Amanda Salas emceed the 25th Anniversary Gala.

"For 25 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has been one of our most cherished initiatives in partnership with our U.S. dealers," said José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company, and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "We are proud of this collective effort because giving back helps reshape what is possible in our communities, and medical research is reshaping what is possible in the fight against pediatric cancer."

On Wednesday, Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassadors Oliver Foster and Raynie Clark threw dual ceremonial first pitches ahead of the Washington Nationals game. Other events in Washington D.C. included a photo exhibit and reception at the Rayburn House Office Building honoring the 25-year history of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and a Survivorship Summit brought together numerous experts to better understand critical needs of children during their cancer journey, even after they go into remission.

"Looking ahead, Hyundai Hope On Wheels remains committed to raising awareness and investing in pediatric cancer research and survivorship programs to continue what we started 25 years ago," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "The resilience of pediatric cancer fighters, survivors, and their families inspires us to realize our vision of a world free of pediatric cancer and that no child ever has to hear the words 'You have cancer.'"

As announced earlier this month, Hyundai Hope On Wheels awarded 88 research and programmatic grants totaling $25 million. Culminating in September, which is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, grants have been presented during official Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies to institutions across the United States that are focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer.

To view learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 830 U.S. dealers. In 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $225 million in support of nearly 1,300 childhood cancer research grants.

Commemorative photos of attendees taking part in the first pitch event. (Front row, from left) Oliver Foster and Raynie Clark, Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassadors; (Back row, from the left) John Guastaferro, Executive Director of HHOW; Jaehoon Chang, President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Company; Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group; Don Reilly, Co-founder of HHOW; Kevin Reilly, Vice Chair of HHOW; José Muñoz, President & COO of Hyundai Motor Company, and President & CEO of Hyundai Motor North America; Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassadors Oliver Foster and Raynie Clark threw dual ceremonial first pitches ahead of the Washington Nationals game on Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

(left to right) Dr. Alexandra Dreyzin, Children’s National Hospital, Raynie Clark, Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassador, Dr. Steven Hardy, Children’s National Hospital are photographed in Washington D.C., on Sept. 19, 2023 (PRNewswire)

HHOW 25th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

