The Practical Guide to Navigating an Employee Retention Credit Audit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're trying to minimize red flags on your ERC claim or defend an ERC audit, EZ-ERC's Practical Guide to Navigating an ERC Audit serves as a comprehensive outline of how one might expect to successfully substantiate an ERC claim with the IRS. The authors of this manual include highly experienced "big firm" CPAs and attorneys with decades of tax advisory experience and experience working with the IRS.

An IRS inquiry or audit doesn’t necessarily mean your claim is automatically incorrect, but rather, is just being looked at more closely and may require the taxpayer to produce supporting information in order to substantiate the filing. (PRNewswire)

EZ-ERC's Practical Guide serves as a comprehensive outline of how to substantiate an ERC claim with the IRS.

With the recent moratorium on the processing of Employee Retention Credit ("ERC"), the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") noted it will be performing widespread and stricter compliance reviews with regard to ERC claims. For those who have already filed, it is vital that you have all of your substantiation ready should your filing come under scrutiny by the IRS.

An IRS inquiry or audit doesn't necessarily mean your claim is automatically incorrect, but rather, is just being looked at more closely. Well-intentioned filers can be audited, and good-faith claims can contain mistakes. Noncompliance identified by the IRS may lead to penalties, interest, and having to repay amounts received.

Download EZ-ERC's Practical Guide to Navigating an Employee Retention Credit Audit .

Released by EZ-ERC, the country's leading expert in the Employee Retention Credit.

The experts at EZ-ERC are confident in their knowledge of the tax code and employee retention credit regulations. Contact one of our advisors today to see if they can help you or your clients optimize their ERC benefit while minimizing their audit risk.



CONTACT: pr@EZ-ERC.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EZ-ERC