FreshRealm Strengthens Its Leadership Position as the Complete Fresh Meal Solution Company with New Leadership Roles and Expanded Distribution Channels

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshRealm, the leading national omnichannel fresh meals platform, announced today it has appointed Snow Le as President to lead the day-to-day operations, specifically focusing on scaling the company's business systems structure for long-term success. With the addition of Le to the executive team, Michael Lippold, Founder & CEO, will focus time on building strategic partnerships and expanding corporate development efforts.

Following the transfer of Blue Apron's operational infrastructure to FreshRealm earlier this year[1], the company has continued to strengthen its meal platform across multiple distribution channels with a broad and efficient solutions offering. With these new roles, FreshRealm is well positioned to address the $46 billion market opportunity[2] for fresh prepared meals.

With capabilities across all fresh and prepared meal types – ready to heat, ready to cook and meal kits, FreshRealm has developed a unique omnichannel solution to serve customers ranging from grocery, convenience, club, meal DTC companies, medical meal providers and other growing meal segments. FreshRealm offers a custom-built solution that addresses every retailer and consumer need.

"I am thrilled to have Snow lead the organization as our President as she has been a key player and significant leader throughout our Blue Apron infrastructure acquisition and integration period," said Michael Lippold, Founder & CEO of FreshRealm. "As we look to scale the organization to address the omnichannel fresh meals market opportunity, her experience in leadership and organizational development, building effective business system structures, and previous success in corporate, venture capital, and private equity positions will be a crucial asset to the company."

Snow Le has served as a Board Member at FreshRealm since 2022. Along with her background at FreshRealm, Ms. Le held leadership positions at Danaher Corporation, Avantor, Bluepeak, KREM Group, and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. She has also served on private equity and VC firm boards - where she counseled companies on how to scale operations to meet market and consumer demand.

"I am impressed with the fresh meals solution platform that FreshRealm has built over the past decade, and with the people within the organization," said Snow Le, President of FreshRealm. "I am excited to join the executive team and help grow and scale the organization to meet the growing customer demand across all channels of distribution."

About FreshRealm

FreshRealm partners with leading retailers to solve everyday meals.

With a belief that we all Connect through Meals, FreshRealm's team of culinary experts curate a range of inspired meals using the very best ingredients so that consumers can enjoy delicious, fresh meals with little to no effort. The company provides private label and branded end-to-end solutions from product design, sourcing, commercialization, manufacturing, logistics, through marketing & promotion.

