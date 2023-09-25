Orion Health and Pieces join forces to unlock the potential of trusted AI in healthcare

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Health, a global health software company, and Pieces Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in clinically oriented Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, are announcing a groundbreaking strategic partnership. The collaboration brings together the power of Orion Health's Orchestral Health Intelligence Platform (HIP) and Pieces' leading AI technology, also named "Pieces," to revolutionize healthcare by putting a trusted AI solution tuned on comprehensive, locally derived data in the hands of clinicians and caregivers.

Orion Health's Orchestral HIP is the next generation of health data, AI and analytics platforms designed to acquire, unify and analyze data for patients across complex health systems when care is delivered over multiple care settings. This innovative technology empowers healthcare providers to have a complete view of the patient to make data-driven decisions, improving patient outcomes and enhancing overall healthcare management.

Pieces is poised to transform the healthcare landscape with its ensemble AI methods and capabilities. Pieces supports care teams by enabling AI auto-generated patient summaries and clinical insights directly in the Orion Health Clinical Portal dashboards. Pieces recently became the first company in the world to produce 1 million clinical summaries used in complex real-world clinical environments with minimum error. These insights reduce cognitive load, align care teams, and streamline care transitions and handovers.

Orion Health CEO Brad Porter says, "There is huge potential in combining the expertise and technologies of our two organizations to create even greater value for health systems across the US and fast track our ambition to reimagine the healthcare experience of Americans."

The collaboration outlined in this agreement promises several key benefits:

AI-Generated Patient Summaries in Real Time: By joining forces, Orion Health and Pieces will enable AI-generated patient summaries for clinical care, produced in real time based on all available current and longitudinal patient data in the Orchestral intelligence platform. This groundbreaking feature will enable healthcare professionals to immediately know what's happened to their patients since they last saw them through easily accessible clinical prose.

Access to Comprehensive Health and Social Needs Data: The partnership will enable access to a consolidated set of electronic health data that AI can use to generate "wide-view" patient summaries that go beyond traditional EHR data. This comprehensive dataset will offer a more holistic view of patients, made possible by integration with Orchestral and presentation of information in Orion Health's Clinical Portal, as well as other clinical systems.

By focusing on Integrated delivery networks for healthcare (IDNs), health systems and hospitals, Orion Health and Pieces are poised to make a significant impact on the healthcare industry.

"Through our strategic partnership, we aim to empower healthcare providers with cutting-edge tools that improve patient care, streamline operations, and ultimately save lives. We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership with Pieces brings. Our Orchestral platform has been at the forefront of healthcare data solutions, and with the integration of Pieces, we will unlock new dimensions of patient care," says Porter

Ruben Amarasingham, CEO of Pieces, added, "At Pieces, our mission is to help those who help others. Partnering with Orion Health allows us to bring our tools to more frontline caregivers around the country, and given Orion's global network, around the world as well. We are excited to partner with a company whose mission, model and purpose so closely align with ours. "

This collaboration marks an exciting chapter in the healthcare industry, one that promises to elevate patient care and drive innovation.

About Orion Health

Orion Health is a global healthcare technology company focused on reimagining healthcare for all. We are leading the change in digital health with health and care organizations to improve the wellbeing of every individual with our world leading Unified Healthcare Platform. Made up of a Virtuoso digital front door, Amadeus digital care record, and Orchestral health intelligence platform - each underpinned by extensive health and social data sets, machine learning, and 30 years of innovation focused purely on improving global well-being. www.orionhealth.com

About Pieces Technologies

Pieces Technologies, Inc. is a healthcare AI research and development firm that applies ensemble AI methods to support the work of healthcare teams. Pieces is cloud-based and specialized in applied clinical generative AI, adversarial and collaborative AI, predictive modeling, and physician-supervised machine learning to streamline clinician workflows and improve patient, financial and operational outcomes. www.piecestech.com.

