U.S. Army Materiel Command Awards Guidehouse $89.9M Contract to Support Financial Management Transformation

Global consulting firm selected to support improved business processes, financial statement reporting, technology controls, and data analytics

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced that it was selected by the U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) to support its financial management transformation.

The U.S. Army is engaged in a complex and challenging business transformation to revolutionize its financial management processes, business rules, and systems to provide more accurate, timely and useful financial information to decision makers.

AMC is the premier logistical organization of the U.S. Army, responsible for managing its global supply chain. Headquartered at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, AMC is one of the Army's largest commands with more than 165,000 military, civilian and contractor employees, impacting all 50 states and more than 150 countries.

The Army Working Capital Fund (AWCF)'s audit readiness efforts are part of a high priority, DoD and Army-wide audit readiness mission, bringing financial accountability, data-driven decision-making, improved security, and taxpayer stewardship to operations. AMC is accountable for much of the progress AWCF needs to make, and Guidehouse will be the primary contract support provider.

"We are incredibly excited and honored by the opportunity to partner with AMC on the next phase of their critical transformation initiative," said John Saad, Partner and Guidehouse's Defense and Security Segment Leader. "We provide a unique combination of the technical and domain experience needed to help Army meet its AWCF audit readiness objectives."

Through this support, Guidehouse will help advance Army's financial statement audit progress by both facilitating audit execution and remediating known weaknesses through the improvement of business processes, controls, and data analytics. Advancing toward modernization of Army operations, Guidehouse will utilize Army and Department of Defense data analytics tools to help compile and analyze financial and operational data to generate outputs and visualizations that identify risks to accurate financial statement reporting. Guidehouse has a proven track-record in helping the Army meet and accelerate AWCF audit readiness timelines, driven by leadership and boots-on-the-ground teams' extensive experience supporting government financial statement audits, audit readiness engagements, and our deep understanding of Army business processes and controls and how they are reflected in underlying data.

"This project further demonstrates our commitment to the greater Huntsville area and economy, as we've now grown to several hundred local employees, based out of our office by the gates of Redstone," Saad added.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse focuses on serving the commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

