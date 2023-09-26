Amcor plc announces changes to Board of Directors

ZURICH, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced that Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder has been nominated as a non-executive director for election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday November 8, 2023.

Ms. Foufopoulos has a distinguished and varied career of more than 20 years in the chemical and petrochemical industry, most recently as Executive Vice President, Polyolefins & Circular Economy Solutions and Innovation & Technology for Borealis, where she also serves on the Executive Board(1). Prior to joining Borealis, Ms. Foufopoulos held various strategy, commercial and general management positions in Europe, North America and Asia at Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Chemical and Tyco Electronics. Ms. Foufopoulos is also a member of the Board of Directors of Sika Group, Royal Vopak and Borouge.

Ms. Foufopoulos holds a master's degree in Polymer and Composites Engineering from the University of Leuven, a master's degree in Materials Science & Engineering from the University of Ghent, and executive business education from INSEAD in Paris and The International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Amcor Board believes Ms. Foufopoulos' deep global experience and her understanding of technologies and innovations related to sustainability and the circular economy will add highly complementary perspectives and insights to the Board's existing skill set.

Amcor also announced that non-executive director Dr. Armin Meyer will retire from the Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting. Dr. Meyer has been a committed and active member of the Amcor plc board over many years, serving as Deputy Chair as well as Chair of the Compensation Committee and the Executive Committee. Dr. Meyer's extensive knowledge and experience in executive leadership, finance and global manufacturing has been immensely valuable to the Board and his fellow Directors thank him for his significant contribution and service during his tenure.

(1) Ms. Foufopoulos will step down from her executive position at Borealis, and the Board of Borouge Pte, effective December 31, 2023.

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, 41,000 Amcor people generated US$14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries.

