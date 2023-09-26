TUSK Partners Advises Lane Perio in its sale to SGA Dental Partners, a portfolio company of Thurston Group…

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK") the premiere dental-focused M&A Advisor, advised Lane Perio in its affiliation with SGA Dental Partners, a portfolio company of Thurston Group. The transaction was led by Yazen Abusad, Associate of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Partners. Alex Cherniavsky and Sam Lupton spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Under the leadership of Dr. John Lane, Lane Perio is a leading periodontal group in the Alabama. With 2-clinic locations, Lane Perio has provided first-class dentistry care to the tens of thousands of patients in its surrounding community.

Dr. John Lane, Owner of Lane Perio, commented, "I am thrilled with the process the TUSK team conducted with the sale of my practice. I can't imagine how stressful it would have been to go through this process without the guidance of the TUSK team. I was able to achieve double what I initially believed my practice to be worth thanks to the team's expertise and skill set. TUSK was the best investment I've made to ensure I exited at the top and found the partner who understood my desire for clinical autonomy. I am looking forward to the beginning of the partnership with SGA Dental Partners."

Richard Thompson, Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at SGA Dental Partners shared, "Dr. Lane has built a great set of practices focused on providing top-of-line dental care to the Northern Alabama region. We are excited to welcome Dr. Lane and the Lane Perio team to SGA Dental Partners."

About Lane Perio

Lane Perio was founded by Dr. John Lane in 1990. Dr. Lane and his staff pride themselves in providing comprehensive dental care to the many smiles of the Northern Alabama community. For more information, visit https://laneperio.com.

About SGA Dental Partners

SGA Dental Partners is a privately owned dental services organization that provides unparalleled support to its network of dentist partners throughout the southeast. We provide a suite of operational, administrative, and financial services that enable our partners to focus exclusively on delivering high-quality patient care. Our primary focus is to partner with and support dentists that provide patients with the highest level of clinical care and respect. SGA Dental Partners has a proven track record of empowering our partner dentists, and their respective practices, to unlock hidden growth potential and financial success without risk of burnout. To learn more about SGA Dental Partners, visit https://sgadental.com.

About TUSK Partners

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com .

