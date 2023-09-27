Arclin Acquires Belle Chemical Company

Belle, West Virginia facility is a leading producer of methylamines and derivatives

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a chemistry-based manufacturer of polymer technologies and engineered products for numerous industrial applications including building products, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection and other industries, announced today that it has completed the purchase of Belle Chemical Company, a leading producer of methylamines and derivatives located in Belle, WV. The plant has approximately 60 employees.

Acquisition of Belle Chemical expands Arclin's capabilities in North America and is viewed as a key step in the company's strategy toward expanding its product presence into markets that are adjacent to its core chemistries and business. "The addition of the Belle Chemical business, which is operated by a great team in West Virginia, is an exciting opportunity for Arclin," said Bradley Bolduc, President & CEO of Arclin. Bolduc continued that "Arclin has a strategy to diversify our product offerings into markets that are related to our core chemical competencies. The addition of the Belle Chemical business will provide further diversification into water treatment, health care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, oil & gas, and electronics, all areas we are excited about in the future."

"The sale of the Belle Chemical Company to Arclin was a logical next step for the business as Belle Chemical Company transitions to a growth company," said Belle Chemical Company Plant Manager Alicha Hunt. "Belle's customers will benefit from Arclin's breadth of expertise in chemical manufacture and distribution and interest in rapid deployment of resources in support of the growth strategy," she said.

Transition efforts are well underway and Arclin anticipates a smooth transition for existing Belle Chemical Company customers. The company began operating as Arclin Amines in September.

About Arclin :

Arclin is a leading provider of chemistry-based polymer technologies and engineered products for numerous industrial applications including building products, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, chemical intermediates, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada and manufactures for customers worldwide. More information at www.arclin.com .

