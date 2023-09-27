GuideWell Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Goddard as Chief Financial Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell, a mutual insurance holding company serving more than 38 million people, announced the appointment of Jeffrey Goddard (Jeff) as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Oct. 2, 2023. Goddard succeeds Thurman Justice who assumed leadership of the managed care business at GuideWell subsidiary Triple-S Management earlier this year as President Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage.

"I am pleased to welcome Jeff Goddard to the GuideWell team," said GuideWell President and CEO Pat Geraghty. "In addition to decades of health care, insurance and finance experience, he comes to us with a passion for improving people's lives and a history of helping create business and service models that solve significant challenges and enable sustainable growth. I'm confident Jeff's leadership and vision will accelerate our efforts to create a better health care system for the people and communities we serve and look forward to working with him to advance our strategy and achieve our long-term growth objectives."

Goddard is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience and served most recently as Senior Vice President and CFO for CVS Caremark, the $160+ billion pharmacy benefit manager within CVS Health. Throughout his career, Goddard held various executive leadership roles, including interim CFO at Aetna, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Meritain Health a self-funded insurer under the Aetna umbrella. Prior to that, he was CFO for Aetna's Commercial Businesses and Specialty Products. Earlier in his career, Goddard held various financial positions at Travelers Insurance Co. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC). He holds a bachelor's in accounting from the University of Connecticut.

"I am excited to join GuideWell and have the opportunity to help further their mission to help people and communities achieve better health," said Goddard. "Pat and the GuideWell team have cultivated a remarkable culture dedicated to partnering across the health care ecosystem to bring accessible, affordable solutions to market that improve whole person health for the people they serve. I am energized by the opportunity to contribute to create sustainable stakeholder value while enhancing people's lives."

Since its creation in 2011, GuideWell has grown into a $30 billion health solutions enterprise committed to shaping the future of health by growing the scope of its insurance and integrated care delivery services and curating simplified health solutions to increase access, quality, and affordability for those it serves.

About GuideWell

GuideWell comprises Florida's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, Florida Blue, which is the leading health insurer in Florida; Triple-S Management, Puerto Rico's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan and a leading health care services company on the island; GuideWell Health, a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; PopHealthCare and its value-based national medical group Emcara Health; GuideWell Source, which provides administrative services to federal health care programs; and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. The company holds majority or significant interests in a range of health solutions companies including Lucet, a behavioral health care company that provides technology-enabled support to payers, providers, and health plan members. Through a joint venture with Keralty, a multinational health business group with more than 40 years of global experience, GuideWell is expanding care delivery across Florida through more than 40 Sanitas direct care delivery locations.

GuideWell serves 38.5 million people across 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, including more than 6 million individuals in Florida.

