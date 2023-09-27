KnowBe4's Top Four Tips for a Successful National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Plan special activities, focus on changing behaviors, provide incentives and take advantage of no-cost resources to build a strong security culture

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its top four tips for a successful National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) in October.

KnowBe4 Inc www.knowbe4.com (PRNewsfoto/KnowBe4 Inc.) (PRNewswire)

NCSAM takes place every October. It is a month dedicated to raising cybersecurity awareness, educating the workforce on how to better protect the organization and ultimately creating a stronger cybersecurity culture. This year's campaign will focus on the following four key behaviors to be simple and actionable for both individuals and businesses: enabling multi-factor authentication, using strong passwords and a password manager, updating software and recognizing and reporting phishing.

KnowBe4 has compiled a list of top tips to help organizations plan and execute a successful NCSAM in October:

Plan special activities such as presentations, games and other fun events. Focus on changing behaviors and creating a strong security culture rather than simply providing information. Provide rewards and incentives for employees who practice secure behaviors such as reporting phishing emails properly and using strong passwords. here. Take advantage of no-cost resources to help keep employees safe online like the KnowBe4 NCSAM Resource Kit, available

"One of the key takeaways from this campaign is that cybersecurity awareness should not be restricted to just one month a year," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "It is an ongoing effort and consistency is far more important than intensity. October should be used as the catalyst to get the motor running and keep propelling activities forward."

Throughout the month of October, KnowBe4 will also be providing a no-cost training video "2023 Common Threats", featuring the late Kevin Mitnick.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

amandat@knowbe4.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KnowBe4