Latchel partners with Sure to integrate renters insurance into its platform for a holistic resident experience

Sure's API integration will enable access to renters insurance to better support property managers and tenants

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced Latchel , a proptech company modernizing maintenance operations and resident amenities, has selected Sure to power its renters insurance program and provide tenants with one inclusive platform that meets all their home needs. With Sure's seamless embedded insurance API integration and intuitive user experience, Latchel can better enable property managers to confirm a tenant's renters insurance status, decreasing operational costs for property managers while increasing protection for residents.

While many property managers and landlords require tenants to purchase renters insurance, monitoring adoption can be both costly and difficult. Sure's renters insurance solution minimizes the complexity to drive renters insurance adoption, providing a seamless experience for both property managers and tenants. With Sure, residents on Latchel's platform will be able to access protection right from their resident benefits dashboard.

"When we first met with Sure, it was evident we shared a lot of synergy with our goals for the proptech industry. Property managers needed a simpler way to ensure better protection for themselves and their tenants through renters insurance adoption, and Sure had the experience and technology to deliver," said Ethan Lieber, co-founder and CEO of Latchel. "With Sure's workflows and quote, rate, and bind technology, we can now provide renters with the protection they need in a single platform. It's an exciting next step in our vision to create a comprehensive marketplace that enhances the living experience."

Latchel's software is transforming the experience of property management with a diagnostic and triage flow that is fully customizable down to an individual unit, allowing residents to create actionable work orders and quickly rectify issues in their homes. As the business has expanded, Latchel identified a need for more data transparency, accessibility, and better renters insurance availability to create an all-encompassing experience for residents. In Sure, the Latchel team found a partner who could bring stability into renters insurance compliance while providing a solid experience for both renters and property managers.

"Latchel has been a wonderful partner to work with because they have a shared vision for streamlining the customer experience through technology," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "Sure is all about unlocking the potential of digital insurance, and our partnership with Latchel is a wonderful display of us delivering on that mission. Together, we're helping to expedite an important component of the rental experience by providing tenants seamless access to renters insurance in one unified platform to manage all of their home needs."

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Latchel is a Venture Backed Proptech startup company that was founded in 2017 to help property managers streamline the maintenance operations - the most time and cost consuming aspect of the business. Latchel has since added a myriad of resident benefits and perks to its offerings that further streamline and elevate the rental experience for all parties involved. Latchel now serves over 100k units nationwide.

Jess Hair

Senior Manager, Communications

press@sureapp.com

