Regard's expanded partnership with Sentara unlocks EHR data, improving clinician happiness and patient outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regard , an AI-powered copilot that helps clinicians diagnose medical conditions, today announced the expansion of a strategic partnership with Sentara Health. The expansion will provide clinician access to Regard's AI technology in all 12 of Sentara's hospitals, and automate clinician note taking, improve diagnostic accuracy, elevate patient care, and optimize financial outcomes within the healthcare system.

Regard Logo (PRNewswire)

One of the most significant challenges clinicians face today is the struggle to find enough time to treat their patients and complete necessary administrative tasks like documentation. Clinicians need 26.7 hours per day just to meet documentation requirements, and as a result, two out of three clinicians report that they experience burnout . And burnout doesn't just impact clinician morale: clinician burnout is associated with a 2x increase in adverse patient safety events , and a 50% reduction in patient satisfaction.

Clinicians and their clinical documentation improvement (CDI) teams shoulder the burden of providing complete and accurate documentation, while unsupported diagnoses can cause a cascade of clinical validation denials and disastrous financial outcomes for hospitals and health systems. Regard is solving the problem of incomplete and inaccurate documentation at the time of service. The company's AI automatically scans data from the electronic medical record, recommends diagnoses, and drafts the note for the clinician. Each recommended diagnosis is presented with supporting data in a curated draft note and then reviewed, edited, and signed by clinicians. For partners like Sentara Health, Regard's process saves clinician time, improves documentation quality, prevents medical errors, and improves revenue capture.

"Regard's AI technology is able to standardize clinical notes to ensure safer hand-offs between clinicians, and serve as a tool that CDI teams can use to improve their effectiveness," said Tim Skeen , Sentara's Executive Vice President and Chief Information Office. "Clinician time and happiness plays a vital role in patient outcomes. Thanks to our innovative partnership with Regard, our clinicians can spend more time doing what they love and improving patient lives."

Regard and Sentara Health originally partnered in October of 2022 to launch a pilot leveraging four hospital sites. Through the pilot, Sentara was able to realize significant impact and outcomes on patient safety, clinician satisfaction, and a 4x ROI per user. The expansion of the partnership will include providing access to Regard's AI technology to hundreds of hospitalists.

"We are so proud of our work with Sentara Health, and their appetite to adopt innovative technology to support their clinicians," said Nate Wilson , Regard's Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. "At Regard, our vision is to improve the accuracy of clinical documentation while in turn reducing the workload of clinicians. Sentara Health shares our vision and we look forward to continuing our partnership."

About Regard

Regard is the leading AI-powered software that unlocks the power of clinical data enabling physicians to accurately diagnose patients and automate clinical workflows. It is the only product on the market that has a proven track record of saving physicians time, improving patient care and improving hospital finances. Regard is carving the path for health systems and physicians to meaningfully leverage Ai with the goal of bringing world-class healthcare to everyone. For more information, visit www.withregard.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Sentara

Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system, celebrates more than 130 years in pursuit of its mission - "we improve health every day." Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 30,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than 1.2 million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary health care experience for our patients and members. Sentara was named to IBM Watson Health's "Top 15 Health Systems" (2021, 2018), and was recognized by Forbes as a "Best Employer for New Grads" (2022), "Best Employer for Veterans" (2022), and "Best Employer for Women" (2020).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regard