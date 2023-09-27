Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports Unveils Hand-Picked 3-Day Fall Travel Itinerary for Families: "Happy Harvest"

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The autumn season in the Pacific Northwest offers a bounty of delightful experiences, and Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports just made it even easier for families to enjoy them. With the release of their new "Happy Harvest" itinerary, visitors can now embark on a meticulously planned 3-day adventure, carefully curated by the destination experts at Travel Tacoma.

The 3-day guide is tailored to the harvest season in the Puget Sound area, ensuring that families get the most enriching experience possible. The itinerary offers an abundance of activities spanning several cities and communities, including Puyallup, Buckley, Steilacoom, Gig Harbor, and Tacoma. With farm visits, gourmet dining experiences, historic tours, and spooky adventures, there's something to enchant every member of the family.

"'Happy Harvest' gives visitors a deep dive into the fall season in Pierce County," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing Officer from Travel Tacoma. "It's been a blast to share our knowledge and expertise, hand picking the attractions and dining options that will give families the most memorable experiences this season."

Highlights of the itinerary include:

Day 1 : A delightful breakfast at Mrs. Turner's Hometown Cafe in Puyallup , followed by a trip to Maris Farms in Buckley where families can partake in an array of fall activities. The day wraps up with a cozy stay at a Puyallup hotel or Brambles Bed and Breakfast.

Day 2 : Experience the unique Glass Pumpkin Patch, take to the skies with Perry Cook Flight Services in Gig Harbor , and cap off the day with dinner at Tides Tavern, a Gig Harbor institution since 1973.

Day 3: Discover the wonders of Tacoma Farmers Market, get into the Halloween spirit at Zoo Boo, and delve into Tacoma's spooky past with Pretty Gritty Tours.

The "Happy Harvest" itinerary has been designed keeping in mind the diverse needs of families. Whether it's getting up close with farm animals, diving into the region's history, or enjoying a glass pumpkin patch, the guide ensures a positive experience for everyone.

Those eager to embark on this 3-day adventure can view or download the "Happy Harvest" itinerary from the Travel Tacoma website and make the recommended arrangements for the overnights, making it as seamless as possible to experience the joys of the Pacific Northwest in the fall.

About Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports: Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports is the official destination marketing organization for Tacoma and Pierce County, Washington. Accredited by Destinations International. For more information, visit www.traveltacoma.com.

