The 2023 NeoGen Plasma Global Excellence Award Goes To Shaun Charles Med Spa

A Boston suburban med spa receives a first of its kind global award for the excellent contribution they have made towards the success of NeoGen Plasma Skin Regeneration (PSR) in medical aesthetics during 2023.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: EmergentMedTech is proud to announce that Shaun Charles Med Spa of Wakefield, Ma are being recognized as a "Global Leader of Nitrogen Plasma Technology in 2023" by Energist Ltd. the manufacturer of NeoGen PSR.

Aesthetic Guide Winner: Best Non Surgical Facelift Photo credit: Shaun Charles Medspa (PRNewswire)

Shaun Charles Med Spa began offering NeoGen PSR in November 2021. Within a span of 2 years, Shaun Charles Med Spa team has treated over 3,000 clients which has elevated the NeoGen brand and awareness of Nitrogen Plasma in the US market and are performing more NeoGen treatments than any other provider in the world, in a suburban town with a population of just 27K people!

In 2022 Shaun Charles Med Spa achieved the Aesthetics Guide award for 'Best Non-Surgical Facial Rejuvenation Treatment' beating thousands of other entries. Co-owners, Jeff Spanos and Shaun Spanos purchased their NeoGen PSR systems from Rob Salisbury and Angela Lacy Salisbury founders of EmergentMedTech, and working closely together have perfected the NeoGen PSR treatment protocols that have achieved nothing other than consistent 'jaw-dropping' clinical outcomes.

After seeing several hundreds of transformational before & after images on the Shaun Charles Med Spa social media platforms, clients have traveled from all over the world to experience a NeoGen PSR treatment at Shaun Charles Med Spa. Their phenomenal success and achievement of excellence is having a ripple effect from the leafy suburbs of Wakefield to every corner of the USA and overseas.

Simon Jones (President of Energist) commented, "The Shaun Charles Med Spa story demonstrates what is possible when a regenerative technology is combined with the highest levels of passion, knowledge, and application. They fully deserve to be recognized for their amazing achievements and invaluable contribution to the success of NeoGen PSR. The Energist and EmergentMedTech teams are proud of what they have achieved and thank them profusely for all their support."

WHERE: The Award is being presented to Jeff & Shaun Spanos of Shaun Charles Med Spa at the NeoGen Owners Summit Conference in Woburn Massachusetts.

WHEN: Sunday October 1, 2023 11:00 AM

ABOUT EMERGENTMEDTECH

Emergentmedtech (Exclusive NeoGen Plasma Distributor in the US) based in Boston and was started in 2018 by Rob Salisbury and Angela Lacy Salisbury. Emergentmedtech offers the latest advancements in medical technology, encompassing cutting-edge devices and solutions that enhance aesthetics delivery. Aesthetics medical providers who partner with Emergentmedtech have access to state-of-the-art equipment and technologies that can significantly enhance the quality and effectiveness of their aesthetic treatments. Rob Salisbury has over 20 years of sales and marketing experience working in both the fields of high-tech and medical devices, while entrepreneur Angela Lacy Salisbury has a medical science background in Occupational Therapy and has owned two successful businesses.

To learn more visit: www.EmergentMedTech.com

ABOUT NEOGEN PSR

NeoGen PSR is a non-surgical dermal regeneration technology that utilizes true gas derived Nitrogen Plasma energy to do a fully re-architecture of the entire dermal field. Unlike traditional methods that involve lasers or chemical peels, NeoGen PSR is a non-ablative treatment all the while delivering superior results. The device creates controlled micro-injuries on the skin's surface using plasma energy, triggering the body's natural healing response. The results of this treatment are proliferation of planar and volumetric collagen, elastin, and restoration of hyaluronic acid mantle. NeoGen is bringing the dermis back to optimal health which in turn generates a corrective and transformative aesthetic result for the patient. The histology of this technology shows improvement for up to 18-24 months. It is the only plasma device with 7 FDA indications. To learn more visit: https://www.emergentmedtech.com/neogen

ABOUT ENERGIST LIMITED

Energist based in the UK are the founding, trusted and leading global provider of nitrogen plasma technology to the global Medical Aesthetic industry, selling direct to UK and via distribution partners globally, having sold over +700 NeoGen Plasma systems to date. NeoGen Plasma revenues are currently growing at 150% YOY with further growth projected. Energist is grateful to be partnering with distributors and practitioners who relentlessly invest in customer education, service and training to develop their territories.

ABOUT SHAUN CHARLES MED SPA

Shaun Charles Med Spa in Wakefield Massachusetts was started by Jeff Spanos and Shaun Spanos, RN-MSN in 2020. Their mission is to provide their clients with the very best services the industry has to offer while maintaining a very high standard in customer service. Our goal is to make each, and every client feel at home when they walk through the door and feel fabulous when walking out! To learn more visit: www.shauncharlesmedspa.com

