Cresta Recognized on 3rd Annual Intelligent Applications Top 40 List

IA40 Summit in Seattle October 10th & 11th Celebrates the 2023 Winners Innovating with AI and Generative AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, a leading provider of Generative AI for intelligent contact centers is has been named to the 2023 Intelligent Applications Top 40 (#IA40) list. This industry-driven list, sponsored by Madrona Ventures, Microsoft, AWS for Startups, McKinsey, and PitchBook, identifies top companies at different stages of growth that are building applications with AI and GenAI. Intelligent apps harness machine learning to process historical and real-time data to create a continuous learning system. These systems employ AI and Generative AI techniques and technologies to deliver optimal outcomes for their customers.

For the 2023 IA40 list, Madrona solicited the top venture investors in AI for nominations of the private companies they believe will transform and define the next generation of technology. From the 350 nominated companies, 60 venture investors at 50 firms voted on their top choices. Madrona then worked with Pitchbook to apply its AI-driven algorithm that predicts outcomes for private companies to create the final list.

"This recognition of Cresta signals the importance of our commitment to creating AI products that drive meaningful results for businesses," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "Cresta will continue to provide our customers with a fully integrated suite of intelligent solutions that empower their agents, managers, and leaders to drive greater revenue and ensure every customer experience is excellent."

"AI and GenAI are dramatically changing the landscape of the software and hardware industry today, and we expect the companies recognized as top IA40 companies will lead the way in helping information workers more quickly understand complex data, creatives build amazing experiences, developers become more productive, and consumers experience magical moments — and frankly things we haven't thought of yet," Madrona Managing Director, Matt McIlwain said. "As a decades-long investor in this space, we are excited to see the incredible pace of innovation and congratulate the team at Cresta. We look forward to tracking your progress."

Madrona, Microsoft, AWS for Startups, NYSE, McKinsey, and PitchBook are hosting the Intelligent Applications Summit on October 10th and 11th in Seattle, featuring keynotes, fireside chats, and panels touching on a broad range of topics — from the state of open-source models to AI as applied to consumer and biology to emerging architectures for the AI industry. See more about the conference at https://www.ia40.com/summit

For the complete list of the IA40: https://www.ia40.com/the-list

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Brinks Home, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

About Madrona

Madrona (www.madrona.com) is a venture capital firm based in Seattle. With more than 25 years of investing in early-stage technology companies, the firm has worked with founders from day one to help build their company for the long run. Madrona invests predominantly in seed and Series A rounds across the information technology spectrum and in Acceleration (B and beyond) stage companies building with AI. The firm has more than $3 billion under management. Madrona was an early investor in companies such as Amazon, Snowflake, UIPath, Smartsheet, Rover, Redfin, and Smartsheet.

