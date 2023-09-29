Thornburg Investment Management Announces Mark Zinkula as Chief Executive Officer

Former CEO of Legal & General Investment Management to Lead Thornburg

SANTA FE, N.M., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $42 billion in client assets1, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mark Zinkula as its new President & Chief Executive Officer effective immediately, following an extensive global search process. Mr. Zinkula will also join the Board of Directors.

New Thornburg logo (PRNewsfoto/Thornburg Investment Management) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Zinkula was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Legal & General Investment Management, a global investment manager with $1.4 trillion in assets under management. From 2011 to 2019, he led the firm through significant growth, tripling assets and expanding across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Mr. Zinkula is also a former board member of the parent company, Legal & General, a member of the FTSE 100.

Thornburg Chairman Garrett Thornburg said: "We are delighted to welcome Mark as our new President & Chief Executive Officer. Mark has strong strategic capabilities and exceptional leadership qualities. He has a deep understanding of investment management and an excellent record of driving organic business growth across client channels and asset classes. I look forward to continued success and realizing Thornburg's full potential as a leading investment firm that seeks to deliver long-term growth for its clients and value for all our stakeholders."

Mark Zinkula said: "I am excited to lead Thornburg. It is a business with a rich heritage and an impressive investment platform. Thornburg's innovative products and talented team have a well-earned reputation for delivering consistent investment results for clients over the long term. Together with Thornburg employees, the leadership team, and the Board of Directors, we will continue to focus on providing investment outcomes for clients and expanding portfolio solutions to meet investor needs and objectives."

About Thornburg

Thornburg is a global investment firm delivering on strategy for institutions, financial professionals, and investors worldwide. The privately held firm, founded in 1982, is an active manager of equities, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions. With $42 billion in client assets1 as of August 31, 2023, the firm offers mutual funds, closed-end funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors.

As an independent firm, Thornburg can take on a wide range of opportunities, explore ideas thoroughly and work across strategies to deliver consistent risk-adjusted outperformance over the long term. The firm attracts free-thinking professionals who are eager to pursue investment outcomes beyond the confines of popular wisdom. From nimble operational capabilities to principles and actions fitting of a global citizen, Thornburg's world-class investment platform and team are aligned on strategy to serve investors.

Thornburg's U.S. headquarters is in Santa Fe, New Mexico with offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

1 Includes $40.8 billion in assets under management and $1.1 billion in assets under advisement as of August 31, 2023.

