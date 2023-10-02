Aimbridge EMEA Named First Third-Party Manager of Costa Blanca Resort Grand Luxor Hotel & Village

Independently owned by renowned tourism and real estate business, Santa Maria Group, the signing marks Aimbridge's entry into the Spanish market and underscores its investment in the Iberian Peninsula

GLASGOW, Scotland and PLANO, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge EMEA, a division of global management leader Aimbridge Hospitality, has been appointed by Santa Maria Group to manage its independent, 402-key Grand Luxor Hotel & Village resort on the Costa Blanca beginning October 1, 2023. The deal marks a major milestone for both companies, signaling their joint ambition to accelerate growth and provide exceptional experiences in the market.

Aimbridge Hospitality (PRNewswire)

A leading hospitality management company and the world's largest third-party hotel operator, Aimbridge EMEA is expected to bring its two decades of operational expertise and award-winning talent development to the four-star rated resort. The Grand Luxor Hotel & Village houses a 300-guest room hotel, including two Presidential Suites, five food and beverage outlets and 102 villas, boasting both communal and private swimming pools.

Located adjacent to the Terra Mitica theme park, and a 40-minute drive away from Alicante Airport, the resort also offers a spa, a gym, three outdoor pools, mini golf, a kids' club, and more than 1,500 sqm of meetings and events space. The hotel will benefit from the Terra Mitica Convention Centre and world class event spaces, totalling 12,000sqm, including an Iberian Village, and a 3,000 sqm Circus Maximus Auditorium.

Terra Mitica is under the same ownership group and the theme park is a key destination for family tourism in the area.

David Anderson, Divisional President at Aimbridge EMEA, said: "We are incredibly excited to partner with Santa Maria Group and announce our entry into the Spanish market. The Grand Luxor Hotel & Village, located on the Costa Blanca - one of Spain's most popular tourist destinations - is an impressive and sought-out resort, and we look forward to helping the owners meet their growth goals."

Formerly known as Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Aimbridge EMEA has seen development deals across Europe soar over the last six months, as travel returns to pre-pandemic levels and investors regain confidence in the hotel and tourism sectors.

"As a division of global powerhouse Aimbridge Hospitality, this deal also reflects our commitment to accelerate growth across the region. The Iberian Peninsula has been a major focus for our development plans over the last 12 months, and we have made sizable investments in the market, including several new hires in key locations, such as Madrid and Barcelona," Anderson continued.

"We see many opportunities to bring our management expertise to the Spanish region and beyond, utilising Aimbridge's industry-leading technologies, systems and talent to create great experiences for guests, and superior returns for investors and owners."

In addition to its entry into Spain, the company has also announced a number of new additions to its EMEA portfolio in recent months, including the Holiday Inn Eindhoven Airport, the Adagio Aparthotel Antwerp City Centre, and the Alliance Palace in Batumi, Georgia.

Last month, the business welcomed industry veteran, Niall Kelly, who has been appointed as Head of Development – EMEA, bringing more than 25 years of significant deal-making experience within international markets to his role.

Anderson added: "We're focused on attracting top talent with expertise in multiple languages and across all verticals, building on our relationships with both existing and new hotel owners to create returns and unlock more opportunities for their properties.

"The strong growth in project numbers that we're seeing across Europe is testament to this approach, and the many benefits Aimbridge's global scale and industry experience can offer owners within the hospitality space."

The Aimbridge Hospitality global portfolio, inclusive of managed and pipeline properties, includes approximately 1,500 hotels in 20 countries around the world.

For further information about Aimbridge EMEA, visit www.aimbridgeEMEA.com.

ABOUT AIMBRIDGE HOSPITALITY EMEA

Aimbridge EMEA is the International Division of leading US-based global hotel management company, Aimbridge Hospitality. The Aimbridge Hospitality global portfolio, inclusive of managed and pipeline properties, includes approximately 1,500 hotels in 20 countries.

The EMEA portfolio, inclusive of pipeline, is made up of 100+ properties.

Brands managed by Aimbridge EMEA include Novotel, Adagio, Courtyard, Hilton Garden Inn, Hyatt Place, Radisson, Residence Inn, Staybridge, Mercure, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, Luxury Collection, Marriott, AC Hotels by Marriott, Hilton, Hampton by Hilton and ibis Hotels.

Aimbridge EMEA's portfolio also comprises a number of independent hotels, restaurants and spa and health brands, including Marco Pierre White, Novelli at City Quays and Mamucium. For further information about Aimbridge EMEA visit www.aimbridgeEMEA.com.

ABOUT SANTA MARIA GROUP

Santa Maria Group owns three different parks in Benidorm (Alicante) with a common denominator: fun for everyone. First of them is Aqualandia, the largest water park in Europe. Since its beginning in 1985, it has been a leader in state-of-the-art services and attractions.

Mundomar was born in 1996. More than 80 species of exotic animals and marine life, including dolphins or sea lions, come together at this nature park in Benidorm (Alicante).

Santa Maria Group began to manage this theme park in 2010. After acquiring it as a property two years later, the complex has exceeded the most demanding expectations and has experienced qualitative improvement in all its services and facilities.

More than 40 years of solid business experience endorse Santa Maria Group. Consolidated projects of international projection confirm the meticulous and tireless work that the group has carried out throughout its life.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality