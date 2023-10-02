LEGENDS OF '80s COMEDY KEITH COOGAN AND JOHN KAPELOS TO STAR IN FILM "LOADED FOR BEAR"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keith Coogan (Adventures in Babysitting, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, Toy Soldiers) and John Kapelos (Big Sky, The Shape of Water, The Breakfast Club) will star alongside Eddie Leavy (A.P. Bio) in the SAG-AFTRA-approved drama "Loaded for Bear." presented by Umbrella Pictures and Cold Cockle Productions.

Loaded for Bear poster

"Loaded for Bear" tells the story of an old man bent on revenge after leaving his job and suing his boss for discrimination. He decides to make a film about the evils of the company and its owners with the help of an incredible, close-knit community of intellectually disabled and neurodiverse artists. Some of the themes in the story tie back to the ongoing guild strikes and the determination of the creative communities that back them.

This close-knit community represented in the story will be made up largely by a real community of intellectually disabled performers from the Los Angeles-based Born to Act Players , founded by Mary Rings in 1996. Students perform plays, monologues, and get musical training in singing and dancing. "Loaded for Bear" writer/director Anderson Cowan (Groupers, La Lucha: Getting Schooled in America) has worked with this population for decades and is incorporating their talents both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Cowan says of the experience, "People don't know what they're missing, and I want to help change that. Volunteering with the intellectually and developmentally disabled community has been and continues to be atop my list of life's greatest offerings. The aim of these films, both the short film and a documentary feature that surrounds it, is to showcase these individuals, particularly their spirit, talent, comedic chops, and immense hearts. Every person we introduce to this group comes away truly inspired and motivated."

Accompanying the short film will be a documentary featured titled Loaded for Bear: The Documentary that will showcase the talents of the community and behind-the-scenes filming of the short. Cowan is funding the documentary through Entertainment 2 Affect Change , a 501(c)(3) partner, which connects content creators with mission-based organizations. Contributions to the documentary may be tax deductible.

Coogan, Kapelos, and Leavy will bring their talents to L.A. to film in October. Rob Jarosinski's Umbrella Pictures will produce alongside Cowan's Cold Cockle Productions.

ABOUT Umbrella Pictures, LLC

Umbrella Pictures, LLC is based out of Los Angeles and is known for the upcoming horror film, Hauntology, as well as numerous other film and television projects coming in 2023 and 2024.

ABOUT Cold Cockle Productions, LLC

Cold Cockle Productions, LLC is a Los Angeles-based production company known for award-winning feature film Groupers.

ABOUT the Born to Act Players

The Born to Act Players is a unique theater company comprised of professional performers with and without disabilities. It was founded by Mary Rings in 1996 and continues to provide creative training in Los Angeles.

