Arstat Pharmaceuticals Appoints Seasoned Executive Darlene Walley, PhD, as Acting Chief Executive Officer

FLEMINGTON, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arstat Pharmaceuticals Inc., which addresses, for the first time, critical unmet needs in women's health, announced today that Darlene Walley, PhD has been named the company's Acting Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned healthcare and life sciences executive, Darlene has led large, global organizations ($100M to $1B) in Procter & Gamble, Oral-B Laboratories/Gillette, and Arm & Hammer. Over the last two decades, Darlene has launched new companies and products, raising capital and enabling multiple successful exits. Dr. Walley is a researcher and inventor with twelve US patents and numerous publications. She serves on the Board of Directors of several national public, private and non-profit organizations. She is a Senior Advisor in investment firms.

"We are thrilled that Darlene has joined our team," said Arkady Rubin, PhD, Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer of Arstat Pharmaceuticals. "With her extensive startup CEO, capital raising, and strategic partnership experience, Darlene will contribute majorly to achieving the company's business objectives and research milestones. Darlene is passionate about Arstat's breakthrough solutions for huge unmet needs in women's health, and I look forward to working with her to achieve our goals."

"I am honored to join Arstat Pharmaceuticals and Arkady's vision to offer much-needed, transformational women's health products to tens of millions of US women (hundreds of millions worldwide). I am particularly excited about developing the company's leading asset - Phase III-ready Nuvocept™ – the first-ever contraceptive designed for women with high BMI disproportionally impacted by the overruling of Roe vs. Wade. Another big product - Premring™ – is the first-in-category vaginal ring for uterine fibroids and endometriosis. Both products are designed to address huge public health priorities and, with strong supporting data and commercial potential, are poised for successful development and marketing," said Walley.

About Arstat Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arstat Pharmaceuticals was founded by Dr. Arkady Rubin, a top expert (J&J, Pfizer) in Women's Health and a co-inventor of the leading US birth control pill (sales translated in $1.8B in today's market). Arstat Pharmaceuticals Team is advancing one of the best women's health products portfolios, including two Phase III-ready products (confirmed by the FDA) and two likely blockbusters. Protected by 13 granted US and EU patents (more in progress), the four company's products are designed to improve the health and quality of life of 50 million US women (800 million worldwide). A world-class management and advisory team will advance the products.

