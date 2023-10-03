Brother Unveils Lineup of New and Refreshed Digital Color and Monochrome Laser Printers and All-in-Ones for Small-to-Large Businesses Built for the Way Work Now Works

Introduction includes seven Brother Workhorse printers and all-in-ones, exclusively sold via Brother Gold Authorized Partners

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the boundaries of hybrid work flex between home offices, small businesses, enterprise organizations and shared co-working spaces, the need for staying connected and in control of printing documents is more critical than ever. Today, Brother International Corporation, an industry leader in imaging and document solutions, continues to expand its business-focused offerings by introducing 29 printers and all-in-ones, including a refreshed line up of monochrome laser and digital color printers delivering improved print quality, enhanced productivity, faster print speeds and advanced scanning and security features to power everything from the small office and home office to enterprise-level organizations. Building on the introduction of the Brother Enterprise Color Laser Printers in early 2023, the new lineup expands business printing to include digital color models for small businesses, rounding out the Brother ecosystem built for business. Part of the introduction includes an expansion in the Brother Workhorse line up, featuring seven new models, including its first ever Brother Workhorse digital color printers.

Work Hard, Print Smart: Small Business Digital Color Printers

Redesigned with the small business user in mind and the ongoing work-from-home and hybrid policies, Brother digital color printers enhance the work experience without sacrificing the in-office functionality consumers expect. Offering Brother digital color technology with laser quality and precision, the digital color line includes four standalone printers and five all-in-ones, inclusive of the first ever Brother Workhorse digital color printers, exclusive to Brother Gold Authorized partners. Key features include1:

Digital Color Technology offering sharp text, vivid color, and laser quality precision

Advanced scanning features such as single-pass duplex scanning of up to 56ipm 2 , auto deskew, continuous scanning, blank page skip and scan to cloud services 3

Higher supply yields, multipacks and maximum replacement toners erase the need to consistently refill and replace cartridges when using Brother Genuine Toner

Print speeds of up to 31 pages-per-minute 4

Brother Mobile Connect App 5 compatibility to securely print, scan and copy directly from a wide variety of mobile devices

ENERGY STAR ® compliant and EPEAT ® Silver rated featuring eco-intelligent features including default automatic duplex printing, Eco Mode and Toner Saver mode

Select compatibility with Brother Refresh EZ Print Subscription Service.

Brother for Business: Small, Medium and Enterprise-level Monochrome Laser Printers

From small to medium-sized businesses to enterprise workgroups, Brother business and enterprise monochrome laser printers and all-in-ones are suitable for a wide range of document management environments. These high-performance printers help to increase productivity with a fast print speed, customized workflows, and dependable, business quality output. Scalable to meet the robust needs of growing businesses, Brother business monochrome laser printers and all-in-ones can deliver the professional results businesses expect, while keeping pace with evolving workgroup needs. Key features include1:

High-volume printing with a print speed of up to 52ppm 4

Low total cost of ownership with a 25,000-page replacement toner cartridge 6

Brother Workhorse exclusive optional accessories 7 , including a tower tray with stabilizer option for floor standing configuration and greater maximum paper capacity and a stapler finisher for convenience stapling and stacking

80-page capacity auto document feeder 8 offers speeds up to 50ppm 2 for one-sided scanning and up to 100ipm 2 for duplex scanning with advanced scan-to capabilities improving workflow

7" color touchscreen which allows for up to 64 customized time-saving shortcuts, including direct scanning to popular business cloud services 3 , email, SharePoint, SSH Server (SFTP), and more

Flexible connectivity options including mobile device printing 9

Brother Value Added Solutions included on select Brother Workhorse protected models including Secure Print+, Remote Panel and Custom User Interface

Compatibility with the Brother Value Print Program

"Businesses have undergone substantial, permanent changes in recent years," says Ryan Warsaw, Vice President, Brother Machines Group, Brother International. "The refreshed lineup further exemplifies the Brother at your side approach to supporting our customers regardless of size; from the home user to entrepreneurs and enterprise level organizations, Brother has the ideal printer, all-in-one and services required to help power businesses, with a focus on exceptional output and a low total cost of ownership with Brother Genuine supplies."

Security Validated to Meet the Needs of Today's Workforce

Brother devices are designed to be flexible in the changing office landscape and are equipped with Triple Layer Security features to safeguard networks, secure devices, and protect sensitive documents in transit to and from print devices. Features across select units include:

Integrated NFC card readers allow for easy badge authentication

Secure Print+ allows for secure job release and storage of secure print jobs

The new digital color and monochrome laser printers passed the strict security of Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation Testing for device penetration to ensure further protection against vulnerabilities in the device firmware/OS, ports, print protocols, embedded web pages, connectivity avenues, and other areas.

Availability

Select new products are available at retailers nationwide now, with select models beginning to ship throughout 2023-2024. Digital Color Printers include: HL-L3220CDW, HL-L3280CDW, HL-L3295CDW, HL-L3300CDW, MFC-L3720CDW, MFC-L3780CDW, MFC-L3765CDW and the Brother Workhorse HL-L8245CDW, Brother Workhorse MFC-L8395CDW. Monochrome Laser printers include: the Brother Workhorse HL-L5215DW, HL-L6415DW, HL-L6415DWT, HL-EX415DW, MFC-L5715DW, MFC-L6915DW, MFC-EX915DW, the Brother MFC-L5710DN, MFC-L5710DW, MFC-L5915DW, MFC-L6810DW, DCP-L5510DN, HL-L6310DW, HL-L6210DW, HL-L6210DWT, HL-L5210DW, HL-L5210DWT, HL-L5210DN, HL-L6217DW and the MFC-L5717DW.

For further information, including detailed technical specifications, pricing, availability or to find a Brother Authorized partner or reseller, visit Brother-usa.com.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, products for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

Disclaimers:

Features may vary by product Monochrome scan speed with all advanced features turned off, Letter at 300dpi. Requires an Internet connection and an account with desired service. Based on one sided printing. Change from default setting required. Free app download and wireless connection required. Compatibility may vary based on device and operating system. Approximate toner cartridge yield in accordance with ISO/IEC 19752 (letter/A4). Requires additional purchase. Maximum capacity based on using 20lb. paper. May require download. Compatibility may vary by device or operating system. Wireless connection may be required.

