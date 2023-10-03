Christie's International Real Estate| AKG and Giveback Homes Unveil Partnership to Create Positive Housing Impact

Brokerage Partners with Giveback Homes to Launch AKG | Christie's Selling for Good

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating a path towards community transformation, Christie's International Real Estate | AKG and Giveback Homes today announces AKG | Christie's Selling for Good, a partnership focused on helping low-income families become first-time homeowners.

The first two initiatives will take place in Los Angeles and El Salvador and will be funded by Aaron Kirman and Cindy Ambuehl of Christie's International Real Estate | AKG. Build Day for the Los Angeles property will take place on October 26th, when Aaron, Cindy, and other agents and staff, will be among the first to volunteer on the site, working with Habitat for Humanity, to help build eight two-story townhomes. The El Salvador project will result in a complete home for a family of six in El Salvador, who are currently living in unsafe and overcrowding conditions. The home is scheduled to be completed by September 20th, 2023.

"I am truly delighted to embark on this remarkable journey through our new partnership with Giveback Homes," said Aaron Kirman, CEO and Founder at AKG | Christie's International Real Estate." This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to help the community, and I'm thrilled to be part of this transformative effort."

Cindy Ambuehl, Executive Director of Luxury Estates, AKG | Christie's International Real Estate, said "I am thrilled to collaborate with Giveback Homes and wholeheartedly support their mission to provide homes for those in need. This initiative has been a personal passion of mine ever since I first joined forces with GBH eight years ago. This partnership perfectly aligns with our core values, reflecting our commitment to giving back."

In addition to personally funding these builds, Kirman and Ambuehl have created a donation system that will allow agents and non-agents alike to donate additional funds to Giveback Homes. Agents will also have the option to donate a percentage of their commission at the close of transactions.

"We created Giveback Homes to help families in need and to provide real estate leaders with unique opportunities to give back. Aaron and Cindy are an excellent example of going all in with the goal of making the biggest impact," said Giveback Homes Founder, Blake Andrews

Giveback Homes has helped thousands of families across eight countries buy their first property, working diligently to identify families that often are facing hardship through personal tragedy, financial hardship, or recovering from natural disasters. AKG | Christie's Selling for Good is possible through the collaboration and devotion of donors and volunteers. These homes, built on the foundation of teamwork and positive change, are made available to eligible families looking to become homeowners for the first time.

About AKG | Christie's International Real Estate

Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, AKG | Christie's International Real Estate stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages. They have achieved remarkable success, boasting a total of over $16 billion in luxury real estate sales, with a noteworthy $1.6 billion sold in 2022 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, AKG | Christie's International Real Estate consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names across the globe and acquiring the highest price-per-square-foot. To learn more about Aaron Kirman and AKG | Christie's International Real Estate, please visit www.akgre.com

About Giveback Homes

Giveback Homes is dedicated to creating a sustainable relationship between real estate professionals, their clients, and communities in need throughout the world. Through fundraising events, Build Days, and international Build Trips, Giveback Homes is inspiring the real estate industry to take action for social good. Giveback Homes has helped thousands of families across eight countries and throughout the United States. To learn more, visit https://givebackhomes.com/ .

