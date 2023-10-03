STRM.BIO Receives Extension of Grant to Advance In Vivo Gene Therapy Delivery Platform

Grant From the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Focused on Creation of Novel Technology Platform Capabilities

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRM.BIO, a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company that is leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to deliver gene therapies and developing new therapeutics for rare blood diseases, today announced the continuation of their grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to create novel technology platform capabilities for in vivo delivery of gene therapies being developed by the foundation. The extension of the partnership, established in 2020, includes additional funding and will focus on the cell type specificity of the Company's extracellular vesicle platform for gene therapy delivery.

"We are inspired by the ongoing support of the Gates Foundation and look forward to expanding on the promise of our in vivo gene delivery platform," said Jonathan Thon, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of STRM.BIO. "The ability to target delivery of editing technology to the right cells in the body is a major hurdle for the gene therapy field. Our team is exploring important aspects of this challenge and support from the foundation will help advance our efforts to broaden the reach of gene therapies to patients around the world."

About STRM.BIO

Based in Boston, MA, STRM.BIO is a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company leveraging extracellular vesicles as a platform to develop and deliver targeted gene therapies in vivo that are safe for repeat dosing. Our vision is to open the door to the future of medicine for patients living with rare diseases worldwide and bring gene therapy to life. Please visit strm.bio to meet our growing team of partners and collaborators and stay up to date on our progress.

