THREAD EXPANDS DATAVANT PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH FULLY CONFIGURABLE SOLUTION FOR REAL-WORLD DATA LINKAGE

User-Friendly Trial Tokenization Integration Compliantly and Securely Links Clinical and Real-World Data, Supporting Clients to Generate Enhanced Evidence

CARY, N.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thread® today announced the launch of a fully configurable tokenization feature on its research platform that connects clinical trial and real-world data. This advancement, which expands Thread's collaboration with Datavant , leverages Datavant's connectivity tools that enable clients to tokenize, match, and link patient records across de-identified datasets while preserving patient privacy in compliance with regulations.

THREAD - Decentralized clinical trials software (PRNewsfoto/THREAD) (PRNewswire)

By engaging these tools to connect clinical trial data with real-world data, biopharmaceutical companies can unlock their studies' full potential by generating a longitudinal view of the patient journey. This solution supports advancing research data access to provide a deeper understanding of patient outcomes. Thread's new feature enhances the platform to enable clients to:

easily configure their studies to include tokenization by toggling a switch in Thread's proprietary, no-code study builder

seamlessly gain patient consent to connect their de-identified data via a single device and user flow

securely connect clinical trial data to real-world data from claims, electronic health records (EHRs), and other secondary sources, while preserving patient privacy

generate insights into the study participant's health care journey outside of the clinical trial

"Thread's enhanced tokenization feature, backed by Datavant's leading de-identification technology, is a powerful shift in the way real-world data can be integrated into clinical trials. Our customers can now gain and integrate their clinical and real-world data in a few clicks to support their goal of generating additional evidence," said Thread Co-Founder and CEO John Reites.

"Linking clinical trial data with real-world data can yield enormous benefits for both life sciences researchers and patients, by generating better evidence on treatment safety and efficacy while reducing the burden on trial participants," said Tal Rosenberg, President and General Manager, Life Sciences, Ecosystem & Public Sector at Datavant. "We're thrilled to enhance our use case by embedding Datavant's technology onto Thread's no-code platform and offering the power of connected clinical trials to a broader customer base."

The collaboration between Thread and Datavant underscores their shared vision of an expanded clinical trial landscape. Utilizing secure and compliant technology to connect prospectively collected clinical trial data with real-world evidence can have a significant impact on validating clinical outcomes and accelerating therapeutic innovation for patients.

Learn more about Thread's real-world evidence and tokenization capabilities at www.threadresearch.com/rwe.

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

About Thread

Thread's® purpose is to leverage its decentralized research platform to enable studies for everyone, everywhere. The company's uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services help life science organizations to design, operate, and scale next-generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, Thread empowers studies to be accessible, efficient, and centered on the patient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, Thread is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022 and positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit Threadresearch.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THREAD Research