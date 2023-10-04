FirstAlt Awarded Purchasing Contract with Sourcewell

CINCINNATI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstAlt, a division of First Student, the leader in school transportation, has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the alternative student and client transportation solutions category at Sourcewell.

Cooperative purchasing contracts can be valuable for public agencies and organizations where cost-effectiveness and efficient procurement processes are essential. This new agreement allows K-12 schools across the U.S. that are Sourcewell members to contract with FirstAlt quickly and easily.

FirstAlt's alternative transportation services will be available via Sourcewell in all 50 states and in Canada. Available services include alternative transportation, services for students with special needs, transportation for McKinney-Vento students, transportation for out-of-district students, and transportation for hard-to-serve trips.

FirstAlt utilizes a fleet of vetted vehicles from qualified local transportation companies to serve students with special transportation needs students experiencing homelessness and out-of-district students. FirstAlt's contracted drivers are fully vetted and specially trained in behavior and equipment management. The new agreement is in place now, through August 2027 with three optional one-year extensions available.

"More school districts are experiencing increasing demand for alternative student transportation solutions, and we are proud to provide that solution for school districts and families of students with special transportation needs," said FirstAlt Vice President Gregg Prettyman. "School districts can save time, reduce costs and ensure all students receive unmatched care and the safest ride to school through our new partnership with Sourcewell."

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization that offers a cooperative purchasing program with more than 500 competitively solicited contracts to government, education and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.

"By partnering with FirstAlt we hope to provide alternative student transportation services to those students with unique needs," said Andy Campbell, Director of Cooperative Contracts. "FirstAlt's industry leading approach to providing these special services will deliver safe and reliable transportation options to these students."

Contract Information:

Contract Number: 062723-FIR

Contract Terms: 8/4/23 – 8/8/27

Contract Renewal: This contract allows up to three additional one-year extensions.

Additional information regarding the procurement process and contract award can be found on the FirstAlt landing page on the Sourcewell website.

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of more than 46,000 buses.

