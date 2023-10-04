Immunic to Participate in Scientific Conferences in October

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific conferences in October:

Title: Reduction in Neurofilament Light Chain by Vidofludimus Calcium: The EMPhASIS Study



Abstract Number: 1290



ePoster Number: P1390



Poster Session: Imaging and non-imaging biomarkers - Fluid Biomarkers

Title: First in Human Trial of IMU-856, An Orally Available Epigenetic Modulator of Barrier Regeneration for the Treatment of Celiac Disease



Abstract Number: AS-UEG-2023-01180



Poster Number: MP147



Presenting Author: Franziska Burianek , MD, Senior Medical Director, Immunic



Poster Session: Coeliac disease



Location: Moderated Posters, Poster Stage 3



Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023



Time: 5:48 – 5:54 pm CET







Title : Efficacy and Safety of Vidofludimus Calcium (IMU-838) In Patients With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis (UC): Results From the Prospective Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 Trial



Abstract Number: AS-UEG-2023-01648



Presentation Number: OP106



Presenting Author: Geert R. D'Haens, MD, PhD, Full Professor, AGEM - Amsterdam Gastroenterology Endocrinology Metabolism and Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Amsterdam University Medical Centers, The Netherlands



Presentation Session: The new kids on the block in IBD: Part 2



Location: Abstract Session, A3



Date: Monday, October 16, 2023



Time: 3:18 – 3:30 pm CET

Title: A Strategic Example: Implementation of the Clinical Trials Regulation



Session: Regulatory Guidances and Legislative Landscape



Date: Monday, October 23, 2023



Time: 11:10 – 11:50 am CET







Title: Big Picture Panel: The Future of Legislation, Regulatory Affairs & Regulatory Operations



Session: Regulatory Guidances and Legislative Landscape



Date: Monday, October 23, 2023



Time: 4:45 – 5:30 pm CET

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 and phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis, respectively, and has shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease, where it is currently in preparations for a phase 2 clinical trial. IMU-381, which currently is in preclinical testing, is a next generation molecule being developed to specifically address the needs of gastrointestinal diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's and employee's participation in scientific conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing inflation, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.

Contact Information

Immunic, Inc.

Jessica Breu

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

+49 89 2080 477 09

jessica.breu@imux.com

US IR Contact

Rx Communications Group

Paula Schwartz

+1 917 633 7790

immunic@rxir.com

US Media Contact

KOGS Communication

Edna Kaplan

+1 617 974 8659

kaplan@kogspr.com

Immunic, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Immunic, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Immunic, Inc.