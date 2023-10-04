Rarebase Names Chris Moxham as Chief Executive Officer

Onno Faber Becomes Company's First Chief Technology Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarebase , a platform drug development biotechnology company that is revolutionizing discovering and developing medicines at unprecedented speed, scale, and capital efficiency, today announced that Chris Moxham, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Rarebase, has been named Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Moxham assumes the CEO position from Rarebase co-founder Onno Faber, who has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer.

Rarebase PBC logo (PRNewsfoto/Rarebase) (PRNewswire)

"It is a privilege to lead Rarebase in this next phase of growth," Moxham said. "We are on the path to dramatically accelerate the way the world does drug discovery. We've proven our platform works and we have already uncovered potential treatments for hundreds of rare diseases. Our next phase will see our 'drug-gene atlas' enable AI-driven drug discovery at scale and we'll grow our world-class team further as we work tirelessly to serve the needs of everyone living with a rare disease."

Rarebase is focused on improving the lives of 400 million people living with a rare disease, 95% of whom don't have an effective treatment. With a product engine designed to discover treatments for hundreds of monogenic diseases simultaneously, Rarebase is squarely focused on the largest untapped drug discovery opportunity in human health: rare diseases.

"Chris is an exceptional, deeply committed leader who is highly regarded for his strategic vision and operational excellence," said John Lee, Partner, JAZZ Venture Partners. "We couldn't be more excited to have Chris at the helm as a new chapter begins. Now is the time for Rarebase to accelerate its growth and leverage the potential treatments it has already uncovered for hundreds of rare diseases."

Added Lee, "We are also pleased to have Onno assume the new role of Chief Technology Officer and are grateful for his unwavering passion for serving the enormous unmet need for patients living with a rare disease."

Moxham joined Rarebase in November, 2021, as Chief Scientific Officer and was elevated to President in July, 2023 . His career spans more than 25 years in drug discovery, particularly cutting-edge science and drug hunting in large pharma and biotech.

Moxham spent two decades at Eli Lilly and Co., most recently as the Vice President of Quantitative Biology, where he helped bring more than 10 molecules into the clinic across multiple therapeutic areas and across both small and large molecules.

He then served as Chief Scientific Officer at Fulcrum Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech focused on rare diseases, where he was responsible for the full range of drug discovery, translational science and early development activities, including building and advancing the company's preclinical portfolio through Phase 1 clinical trials. He was the scientific lead for FTX-6058, which is currently in phase 1 clinical testing for Sickle Cell Disease. Moxham was instrumental in creating multiple business development partnerships and with engaging the investment community to achieve multiple rounds of financing for the company.

About Rarebase, PBC

Rarebase is a true platform drug development biotech that is revolutionizing the process of discovering and developing medicines at unprecedented speed, scale, and capital efficiency.

Rarebase is focused on enabling a better life for the 400 million people living with rare disease. With a product engine designed to discover treatments for hundreds of monogenic diseases simultaneously, Rarebase is squarely focused on the largest untapped drug discovery opportunity in human health: rare diseases. Rasebase has already uncovered potential treatments for hundreds of rare diseases. The company has also built a "drug-gene atlas" to enable AI-driven drug discovery. Rarebase is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, please visit www.rarebase.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rarebase