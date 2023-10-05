On Belay Announces Strong Growth and Partnerships in Strategic Markets for 2024

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Belay Health Solutions, the company on a mission to empower primary care practices to succeed in value-based care, today announced growth for 2024 and new partners across key segments.

On Belay Health Solutions (PRNewswire)

Over 100% YOY patient growth, welcoming new practices to On Belay's MSSP and REACH ACOs.





Expansion into 18 U.S. states, notably partnering with independent primary care practices, federally qualified health centers, and health systems.

"We've always been deliberate in our growth strategy to prioritize quality of delivery and engagement with our partner practices," said Andrew Allison, Co-Founder and CEO of On Belay. "We're thrilled to welcome new partners across our three segments. Together, we'll work to support their patients and strengthen their financial foundation."

South Shore Health, one of the largest independent regional health systems in Massachusetts, is joining On Belay's ACO REACH program to ensure their patients are able to get the right care in the right setting with the right providers. Continuously focused on advancing health equity, South Shore Health will have access to rich patient insights to inform which programs and services will most benefit the communities they serve. "We are dedicated to finding innovative solutions to best meet the needs of our patients, families, and community," said Dr. Allen Smith, CEO of South Shore Health. "We see immense potential to deliver on our promise of high-quality, connected patient care by joining On Belay and continuing our transition to value-based care."

Rapid City Medical Center is the largest independent practice in South Dakota, with 87 providers serving 200,000 patients across five states. Joining On Belay's MSSP ACO is a testament to their commitment to quality of care. Heather Bindel, COO of Rapid City, remarked, "Transitioning to value-based care is a pivotal move for us. We're thrilled to partner with On Belay given their success with other practices in South Dakota and together drive better patient outcomes while strengthening our practices."

Lone Star Circle of Care, a large federally qualified health center with 27 locations and more than 125 providers, joins On Belay's ACO REACH program to continue to drive accessible and exceptional patient-centered care in Central Texas and Houston. "On Belay's alignment with our mission was evident from the outset and our partnership promises to invigorate community health, commencing with our Medicare patients," shared Jon Calvin, CEO of Lone Star.

Chad Turner, Chief Growth Officer at On Belay, stated, "The growth momentum we continue to see is a testament to the deep relationships we are building with our partner practices. The caliber of their teams and dedication to patient care is unparalleled and we are committed to supporting their value-based care journey."

ABOUT ON BELAY HEALTH SOLUTIONS

On Belay Health Solutions supports practices in successfully transitioning to value-based care with solutions that improve patient outcomes and care team experience. Currently operating in 18 states, On Belay partners with practices to create a brighter, more sustainable future for healthcare. On Belay is an exclusive partner to the Association of Clinicians for the Underserved and supports FQHCs around the country. Learn more at: OBHS.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE On Belay Holdings, Inc.