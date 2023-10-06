Lockheed Martin Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $3.15 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 29, 2023, to holders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2023. This marks the 21st consecutive year of dividend increases for the company.

The company's board has also authorized the purchase of up to an additional $6 billion of Lockheed Martin common stock under its share repurchase program, nearly doubling total authorization of the current program to $13 billion for future purchases. The number of shares purchased and the timing of purchases are at the discretion of management and subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

