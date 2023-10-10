BlueHalo Unveils Next Generation Missile to Deliver Unmatched Layered C-UAS and Air Defense Capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon its industry-leading Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) solutions, BlueHalo is unveiling its Next Generation Missile in response to the US Government request for missile technology that rapidly and affordably enhances warfighter lethality, survivability, and combat effectiveness, providing an agile and disruptive new technology to the munition industrial base and expanding national security air defense capabilities.

The BlueHalo Next Generation Missile (NGM) provides increased lethality and range against Group 3 UAS and other larger air threats while seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure and command and control systems. In addition, the NGM offers a low-cost effector with superior maneuverability to defeat an array of Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD) threats.

"The Next Generation Missile builds on BlueHalo's proven record for delivering innovative cost-efficient technologies at the speed of mission," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. "BlueHalo's NGM has the technically superior capabilities to deliver unmatched protection to our warfighters and ease of integration to truly transform our nation's air defense systems against the ever-evolving peer threat. Equally important, it demonstrates our Company's commitment to the DoD priorities as outlined by Deputy Secretary Hicks."

Team BlueHalo's NGM leverages existing infrastructure and utilizes existing Command and Control–enabling a rapid delivery timeline to get the technology to the frontlines quicker and more cost-effectively than alternatives. It is radar agnostic for flexibility in Concept of Operations (CONOPS), has significantly reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) demands as compared with other current air defense weapons systems, and features a modular architecture, with a software-defined front end that can be integrated with other rocket motors for even greater range and maneuverability against sub-sonic and supersonic threats.

Jimmy Jenkins, General Manager, Defense Sector, and a former air defender in the US Army included, "Adding this kinetic interceptor to BlueHalo's Directed Energy and Radio-Frequency-based C-UAS solutions provides warfighters with true end-to-end layered air and missile defense capabilities."

BlueHalo is the leading provider of innovative, effective C-UAS solutions for national defense customers providing critical products to essential Programs of Record with the Department of Defense. The company's SkyView system offers autonomous radio-frequency (RF) detection and precision tracking of small UAS. Titan, another RF-based C-UAS solution from BlueHalo, can detect, track, and force drones to safely land without disrupting nearby communications or electronics. BlueHalo's LOCUST Directed Energy Laser Weapon System combines precision optical and laser hardware with advanced software, artificial intelligence, and processing. It has been successfully delivered and operationally deployed to identify, track, and engage a wide variety of targets with its hard-kill High Energy Laser. The NGM expands BlueHalo's portfolio of layered C-UAS air defense technologies to deliver best-in-class, cost-effective, control-point solutions to warfighters.

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Cyber, and AI/ML. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next-generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customers' critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. Learn more at http://www.bluehalo.com.

