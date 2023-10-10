HISENSE USA AND NBA ENTICE FANS TO "UPGRADE" THIS BASKETBALL SEASON

Limited time deals, a complimentary NBA® 2K24 video game, exclusive promo sale prices on Hisense TVs and home appliances and an "all-star" sweepstakes are all part of the fan-favorite Upgrade Season™ campaign

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense , a global leader in the consumer electronics and home appliance industries, further solidifies its position as the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), tipping off its annual " Upgrade Season™ " campaign today – just in time for the NBA season. The Upgrade Season campaign runs now through November 30, 2023 and will be promoted across various NBA social media channels, YouTube Select and participating retailer channels.

Building off of the Hisense "House of Bang" campaign from earlier this year, Hisense is teaming up with NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum to give fans the ultimate opportunity to level-up their living rooms, gaming set-ups and home entertainment spaces with slam dunk deals, exclusive promos and a prize-packed sweepstakes.

"Our annual 'Upgrade Season' is the Hisense ultimate sales event and reflects our brand's commitment to delivering performance and quality – all at an exceptional value – a competitive advantage only Hisense can deliver," said David VanderWaal, Brand Marketing Head of Hisense Americas. "Everyone deserves an upgrade."

Play NBA 2K24

Fans who purchase eligible models in Hisense's starting line-up of Mini-LED ULED TVs, including the U6K, U7K and U8K , can register here to claim a digital code for the just-released NBA 2K24 BLACK MAMBA Edition (while supplies last through November 12) to enhance their viewing and gaming experience. Thanks to the TV's peak brightness, rapid refresh rates and accurate coloration, gamers can fully immerse themselves in all the fast-moving action without missing a step.

Steal the Upgrade Deal of the Week

Looking to upgrade your TV, laser TV or home appliances? Hisense will be offering the "Upgrade Deal of the Week" featuring the latest ULED TVs, laser TVs and home appliances – from french door refrigerators and dishwashers to electric and gas ranges – sometimes at discounts of up to 40% off. Keep an eye out for each "Upgrade Deal of the Week" or sign up to receive notifications when deals are posted. Visit hisense-usa.com/upgrade-season for more.

The Hisense 100-inch Mini-LED ULED Google TV , for example, may be on sale for a limited time only. The new "Upgrade Season Approved" TV is larger than life and suited up with all the most advanced gaming tech. Automatic low-latency mode, 144Hz variable refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro minimize input lag, screen jitter and frame tearing. Plus, it supports Dolby Vision Gaming for even better picture quality. Whether you're hitting the court with NBA 2K24 or catching your favorite teams live, Hisense has just what you want.

Your Ticket to Win Big Prizes

"Upgrade Season" leads with a can't-miss sweepstakes packed with prizes. Consumers can enter now through November 30 for their chance to win. Grand Prize winners will receive a trip for two to NBA All-Star Weekend, including airfare and accommodations. Valued at more than $7,000, this package also includes an NBA shop gift card, a 75-inch Hisense ULED TV, a digital copy of NBA 2K24 BLACK MAMBA Edition and a season-long supply (12 cases) of STARRY®, a soda with a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor. Four other lucky winners have a chance to win big, including tickets to the NBA conference finals, playoffs and regular season games, as well as NBA swag like an autographed Jayson Tatum jersey. To see full details on the sweepstakes and enter for a chance to win, visit hisense-usa.com/upgrade-season/sweeps .

