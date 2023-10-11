Kajeet and Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake Forge Partnership to Expand Broadband Coverage

New high speed internet project will bring opportunity to Native citizens

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity and device management solutions, is proud to announce a transformative partnership with the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake in California. Under this collaboration, Kajeet will provide the installation of broadband infrastructure to enable the Tribe to provide high speed broadband coverage to Tribal members and businesses. This initiative, driven by a commitment to digital equity, will significantly enhance connectivity and open new opportunities for the Tribe's citizens – especially in the areas of education, telehealth and remote work opportunities.

The Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake, nestled in Lake County, California, has long faced connectivity challenges that hindered access to essential services and economic opportunities. Recognizing the importance of broadband in today's digital world, the Tribe has joined forces with Kajeet to bridge the digital divide and empower its community.

The partnership will provide high-speed internet access to the Tribe's residential areas and support the growth of local businesses. It is a testament to Kajeet's commitment to expanding connectivity to underserved communities and its expertise in delivering safe, reliable, and controlled internet solutions.

Tribe Chairwoman Sherry Treppa commented on the significance of this partnership, stating, "This announcement marks a pivotal moment for the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake. Access to broadband is no longer a luxury but a necessity for our citizens. With Kajeet's support, we are taking a giant leap toward ensuring that every member of our community can fully participate in the digital age. This partnership represents hope and opportunity for our people, and we are immensely grateful for the progress it promises."

Derrick Frost, senior vice president of operations and private networks at Kajeet, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "Kajeet is honored to partner with the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake in this endeavor. We believe that reliable broadband connectivity is a fundamental right, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to making that right a reality. Our team is excited to work hand in hand with the Tribe to bring robust internet services to their community."

Kajeet's dedication to enabling equal access to digital opportunities aligns perfectly with the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake Tribe's vision for the future. The partnership aims to foster economic growth, educational advancement, and overall well-being within the Tribe.

The network build is expected to commence early next year, with deployment anticipated by mid-2024. Kajeet looks forward to working closely with the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake to make this vision a reality, creating a brighter and more connected future for all.

