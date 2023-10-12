Los Angeles Recording School Recognized as Top Music Business School by Billboard Magazine

Honored for a sixth year, this recognition showcases the premier programs and facilities offered by The Los Angeles Recording Studio

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Recording School , a division of The Los Angeles Film School , has been named one of Billboard Magazine's Top Music Business Schools of 2022. Marking its sixth consecutive year receiving this prestigious honor, The Los Angeles Recording School is featured by underscoring its diverse degree offerings, including the Music Production Degree Program , The Entertainment Business Program Music Track, and its state-of-the-art facilities, complete with professional recording studios.

The Los Angeles Film School (PRNewswire)

The music, audio and business degree programs housed at The Los Angeles Recording School are designed to train students on the entire recording journey. From radio and television to podcasts and live concerts, students are provided with opportunities to train in professional workspaces equipped with industry-level software and equipment and utilize their learnings in real-world applications. For students focusing on music business, the school offers a program concentration that specializes in a range of industry areas, including artist management, digital media distribution, marketing, music supervision and music business law.

"We are thrilled to be included in Billboard's Top Music Business Schools ranking for the sixth consecutive year. As we reflect on this achievement over the years, we look forward to continuing our mission of shaping the future of the music industry, fostering innovation and industry experiences and most importantly, empowering students to make their mark in this dynamic and ever-evolving industry," says Mac Torluccio, Program Director of Entertainment & Music Business at The Los Angeles Recording School.

In April, The Los Angeles Recording School announced an 18-month online completion program, enabling those with an associate degree to earn their Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Business. With this immersive program focused on real-world experiences, students will be able to learn from industry professionals and make connections that will carry them beyond the classroom. Two popular courses offered at the school include A&R for the music industry and music supervision. Alumni such as Jeff Barnes and Randy Marx have achieved such success through establishing a pathway into the industry after attending the Los Angeles Recording School. Examples of their success include working with top artists like Beyoncé and Justin Bieber and forming partnerships with top music groups such as The Wrecking Spot and Optimist.

For more information on The Los Angeles Recording School or The Los Angeles Film School, including accreditation and program offerings, as well as alumni spotlights and success stories, visit www.lafilm.edu .

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999 and offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music Production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY® and Oscar® nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: www.lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Los Angeles Film School