Other World Computing Announces New Atlas CFexpress 4.0 Memory Cards

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Other World Computing ® www.OWC.com - The leading end-to-end ecosystem solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both consumers and professionals – today announces new Atlas Pro and Ultra CFexpress 4.0 memory cards with double the speed of CFexpress 2.0 memory cards and the industry's first capability of upgrading previous generation Atlas 2.0 memory cards to the new CFA (Compact Flash Association) CFexpress 4.0 specification.

Unprecedented Speed Redefining Possibilities

The new Atlas Pro 256GB, Atlas Pro 512GB, Atlas Ultra 1TB, and Atlas Ultra 2TB cards leverage PCIe Gen 4 technology to enable mind-blowing 3650MB/s read and 3000MB/s write speeds; a 97% increase from the previous generation cards. These major speed increases make it possible to not only capture stunning 4K, 6K, and 8K+ videos while enabling the next generation of cameras but also access and offload content for editing and distribution like never before. Even with these incredible performance increases, the power consumption of OWC memory cards is only one third of the allowable specification, making them ideal for any battery-operated cameras - past, present, or future.

Industry's First Backward and Forward Compatibility

For over three decades, OWC has provided solutions to extend the use life of technology. The new Atlas CFexpress 4.0 memory cards continue that commitment by utilizing OWC's Innergize™ software to upgrade the firmware on previous PCIe Gen3 Atlas Ultra 1TB and 2TB cards to CFexpress 4.0 firmware. Memory card users have never had the opportunity to elevate their card's performance and prolong its usefulness with field firmware upgrades. This OWC exclusive upgrade almost doubles the current read/write speeds, from 1850MB/s and 1700MB/s read/write speeds to 3650MB/s and 3000MB/s.

In addition, Atlas CFexpress CFA 4.0 memory cards are backward compatible with CFA 2.0 PCIe Gen 3 hosts, providing both flexibility and performance.

"We always want to ensure that our customers can get the most out of our products, which is why we spent considerable time and effort ensuring our latest PCIe Gen 3 CFexpress Ultra 1 and 2TB cards that launched earlier this year were forward compatible with the latest CFA 4.0 specification," said Larry O'Connor, founder and CEO at OWC. "Giving existing OWC Atlas memory card owners the flexibility to upgrade their products and take advantage of the latest speeds without having to purchase new cards is a game changer that we are delighted to bring to the table."

The OWC Atlas Ecosystem

OWC has built the most comprehensive assortment of hardware and software solutions to support anyone through the creative process from Capture to Completion™. The OWC Atlas ecosystem is the first step of the process to ensure photographers/videographers have the tools they need to get their vision from camera to audience.

Atlas Memory Cards

Atlas CFexpress and SD memory cards provide flexibility and choice for photographers and videographers based on their cameras and how they use them. Because they are tested under the most aggressive settings each card type can handle, Atlas memory cards securely store irreplaceable content and deliver the highest reliability and performance.

OWC Innergize™

OWC's Innergize software is an integral part of the ecosystem built for OWC Atlas memory cards and readers. Innergize first checks the health of an Atlas card to ensure it is reliable to use, and then cleans and restores performance so there will be zero dropped frames when shooting video or continuous burst photos. Atlas owners can then upgrade their firmware in the field to take advantage of the latest card improvements and ensure OWC cards and readers will perform optimally with their cameras.

Atlas Card Readers

Go from ingest to edit with a wide range of bus-powered portable Atlas card readers, as well as SD and CFexpress card reader equipped OWC docks and storage solutions. OWC memory card readers have been specifically designed and extensively test proven to deliver effective heat dissipation so Atlas memory cards will deliver maximum sustained throttle-free performance.

Pricing, Availability, and Upgrades



Atlas Pro CFexpress 256GB and 512GB memory cards will be available in October for $169.99 (256GB) and $199.99 (512GB).

Atlas Ultra CFexpress 1TB and 2TB memory cards will be available in October for $579.99 (1TB) and $999.99 (2TB).

The new version of OWC Innergize, with the capability to upgrade Atlas CFexpress 1TB and 2TB memory cards with 1850MB/s on the card label to the new CFexpress 4.0 specification is available for Mac today. The Windows version will be available soon.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, provides Mac and PC enthusiasts with reliable solutions for computer hardware, accessories, and software at both the consumer and professional levels. In opposition to our disposable world, OWC's products are intended to serve as the life-extending foundation of personal and/or professional digital life, from capture to completion, enabling users to maximize their technology investments. The company has extended its quality, long-term solutions for creative professionals to serving enterprises, small businesses, and education administration. OWC's award-winning team of technologists, engineers, creatives, and professionals have a passion for improving technology and are dedicated to bringing the best solutions that last and true leadership in doing so sustainably for the benefit of all. Learn more at OWC.com/green .

