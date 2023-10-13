PRophet Expands Platform Capabilities, Unveiling New AI-Driven Influencer Marketing and News Monitoring Tools

PRophet is the first to build and market a full suite of AI-driven tools that now span earned media, influencer marketing and news monitoring offerings.

PRophet also partners with EZ Newswire to bring affordable news distribution to trial and PRO customers.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Marketing Cloud's (NASDAQ: STGW) PRophet, the first and only generative and predictive AI SaaS platform built by and for PR professionals, today unveiled two new platform capabilities – AI-driven influencer discovery and campaign management and machine learning-based news monitoring.

The new offerings under the Earn, Influence and Monitor branding will be on display at PRSA ICON 2023 in Nashville .

PRophet Earn, Influence, and Monitor are three offerings that can work together or as standalone solutions that exponentially increase the value and accessibility of the PRophet platform to communicators and marketers alike. The new offerings under the Earn, Influence and Monitor branding will be on display at Public Relations Society of America's (PRSA) ICON 2023 conference on Oct. 15-17 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., and will be fully available to users by the end of the year.

"These new tools will help agencies and brands now leverage our proprietary AI for influencer discovery and management and advanced news monitoring and analysis," says Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet, and CEO of Stagwell Marketing Cloud, Comms Tech Unit. "PRophet is the only marketing solution that combines this holistic but agile, customer-centric approach in an intuitive, measurable and affordable user experience."

PRophet Influence

PRophet Influence is a critical tool for brands looking to leverage the $21 billion influencer marketing industry more effectively. PRophet Influence combines generative AI, data analytics, and monitoring technology to create personalized influencer marketing programs by identifying, contracting, and collaborating with macro and micro influencers, finally empowering brands to increase awareness in a world where traditional media has been upended. PRophet Influence is powered by Koalifyed, an influencer discovery and campaign management platform currently being used by some of the world's largest CPG brands that merged into Stagwell Marketing Cloud's Comms Tech unit earlier this year.

PRophet Monitor

PRophet Monitor, powered by partner PeakMetrics, the leading machine-learning powered media monitoring and narrative analytics platform, introduces the ability to create personalized alerts across a diversity of media channels from within the PRophet platform. Alerts can be customized based on refined search criteria including a combination of keywords, organizations, and people, and users can then choose to receive regular email notifications to ensure they never miss a mention.

PRophet Earn

PRophet Earn builds on the existing PRophet platform, which uses a combination of AI, language processing and machine learning to generate, analyze and test new content -- from pitches to social posts, blogs and biographies -- to predict earned media interest, reach and sentiment. Users have access to the full suite of existing media relations tools including Taylor, the industry's first generative AI writing tool, the multi-pitch tool which can generate 25 personalized pitches in under three minutes, and biography and blog generators.

Additionally, PRophet partnered with EZ Newswire to provide low-cost news release distribution to its free trial and PRO monthly customers.

PRophet at PRSA ICON

PRophet will take center stage to unveil the new platform as the Titanium sponsor at the conference. Attendees will be able to connect with the executive team directly and receive first-hand demos of the new features and functionality.

To learn more about how PRophet can make your communications team more performative, predictive, and productive, please visit us at Booth 500. If you'd like to get in touch with PRophet ahead of the event to schedule an onsite meeting or demo, please reach out to Ian Brand at Ian.Brand@prprophet.ai.

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform designed by and for the PR community. The platform uses AI to help modern PR professionals become more performative, productive and predictive by generating, analyzing and testing content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS solutions that powers research, communications, and media activation for in-house marketers. In 2023, PRophet expanded its offering to include an end-to-end influencer marketing discovery and engagement platform and a news monitoring and analysis service. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern in-house marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic customer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

