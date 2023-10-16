DISH Wireless is the World's First Network Operator to Accomplish Simultaneous 5G 2x Uplink and 4x Downlink Carrier Aggregation for FDD Spectrum

The DISH 5G network successfully delivered 5G 2x uplink and 4x downlink carrier aggregation for FDD spectrum

The DISH 5G network executed 1.3 Gbps downlink peak speedsi with just 75 MHz of 5G spectrum (FDD bands n71, n70 and n66)

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Wireless in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have successfully completed simultaneous 5G 2x uplink and 4x downlink carrier aggregation (CA) for FDD spectrum. DISH achieved 200 Mbps uplink peak speedsi with just 35 MHz of 5G spectrum and the DISH 5G network executed 1.3 Gbps downlink peak speeds with just 75 MHz of 5G spectrum, both across FDD bands n71, n70 and n66. This is yet another world's first DISH has accomplished with its Open RAN cloud-native 5G network, underscoring its leadership in changing the way the world communicates.

With more and more consumers using increasingly higher uplink-heavy applications, like social media posting, video conferencing and video uploads, the demand for increased uplink capacity has grown by 300 percent.ii Now that DISH, Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies have proven 5G 2x uplink and 4x downlink carrier aggregation for FDD spectrum, Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite subscribers will soon benefit with even faster download and upload speeds on America's Smart Network™.

"The DISH 5G Open RAN network now covers over 73 percent of the U.S. population 5G broadband coverage and more than 100 million Americans 5G voice service – VoNR – with more markets going live each month," said Eben Albertyn, EVP and CTO, DISH Wireless. "By successfully delivering 5G 2x uplink and 4x downlink carrier aggregation for FDD spectrum, DISH is now poised to deliver a better customer experience across our 5G standalone network. We look forward to continuing to pave the way to fully harness the power of 5G."

This test was completed in both DISH labs and the field using a mobile phone form-factor test device powered by Snapdragon® X75 5G Modem RF System from Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung's 5G vRAN solution as well as dual- and tri-band radios across the DISH 5G network.

"It's been a pleasure to work closely with DISH Wireless and support their expanding cloud-native Open RAN virtualized network as 5G services are now live across several markets, clearing the path for even lower latency and faster speeds," said Mark Louison, executive vice president and general manager, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries to advance network capabilities to meet growing consumer demands for our customers."

"We look forward to continued collaborative efforts with industry partners such as DISH and Samsung to enable faster 5G around the world," said Sunil Patil, vice president, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "As consumers demand increases for uplink heavy applications, carrier aggregation on FDD spectrum is crucial to bring faster upload speeds to more consumers across markets and networks."

About DISH Wireless

DISH Wireless , a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH ), is changing the way the world communicates with the Boost Wireless Network. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network, and is inclusive of the Boost Infinite , Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile wireless brands.

For company information, go to about.dish.com .

iPeak test results were achieved in a lab environment using a mobile phone form-factor test device. Performance in the field may vary based on the current wireless channel conditions and in-market spectrum availability.

iiSource: Ofcom, BLC - 2022

