The Nora Project Shares About its Disability Inclusion-Informed Programming

Live-Virtual "Meet The Nora Project" Presentation on Curricula and Professional Learning

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nora Project (TNP) invites educators and school administrators seeking to build more inclusive classrooms to learn more about how to make their disability inclusion goals a reality.

A person sits cross legged on a couch with a yellow blanket and a laptop on their lap. The laptop shows a presentation slide that reads 'The Nora Project: We are on a mission to promote disability inclusion by empowering educators and engaging students and communities.' To the right of the text is an image of two young students writing on a whiteboard. (PRNewswire)



Registration is open for "Meet The Nora Project" – a free live-virtual 30-minute event at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Attendees will learn about TNP, a non-profit that promotes disability inclusion by empowering educators with training and engaging students with curricula.

The "Meet The Nora Project" presentation and Q&A session will be led by Amie Richards, TNP's Community Outreach Manager. Richards will provide an overview of the organization and its programming and answer attendees' questions, so they can learn more about TNP's curricula and professional development courses. Richards will be joined by Kim Smith, a fourth grade dual language teacher at Congress Park School in Brookfield, Ill., and member of TNP's Educator Advisory Board. Smith has been a TNP partner for five years and will share about the impact that its programs have had in her school.

TNP is a leading provider of PreK-12 disability inclusion-informed social-emotional learning curricula, which pairs well with other SEL curricula and fills gaps in DEIA education for schools across the country and beyond.

"Our curricula and professional development support school teams in ensuring that disabled and nondisabled students find themselves reflected in the curriculum and school environment," Richards said. "We are eager to connect with new audiences through "Meet The Nora Project" and answer questions that can help educators begin building inclusive school communities."

Registration for the free event can be completed on TNP's event page here . CART will be provided. If TNP can support engagement in the session through ASL interpretation, please email Info@TheNoraProject.ngo.

