Pluralsight Announces the 2023 Best in Tech Award Winners

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the winners of its 2023 Best in Tech Awards. The awards are designed to honor and celebrate Pluralsight customers who are innovating across their organizations through technology workforce development and individual technologists who exemplify personal upskilling excellence. Award recipients will be recognized at Pluralsight's Navigate Conference, held October 17-19, 2023.

"With the rapid rate of technological advancement we're seeing today, it's crucial for organizations and individuals to embrace a learner's mindset and engage with new technologies early and often," said Aaron Skonnard, Co-founder and CEO at Pluralsight. "Today, I am proud to recognize several of our customers who have embarked on incredible journeys towards enabling their organizations and themselves to become technological leaders through workforce development initiatives and upskilling. Congratulations to all of our Best in Tech recipients for your hard work and determination in pursuing excellence in your learning endeavors."

2023 Best in Tech Award Winners

BNY Mellon: Best in Tech – Developer Delivery

BNY Mellon is the largest custodian bank in the world, with $46 trillion under custody or administration and $1.9 trillion under asset management across 35 countries. They power success across the financial world for individuals and institutions through unique insights, thinking, and actions. BNY Mellon adopted Pluralsight to achieve greater efficiencies and streamline operations.

Workday: Best in Tech – Upskilling & Reskilling

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, built to help companies adapt and thrive in the changing world of work. Workday combined the power of Pluralsight and ACG to provide continuous learning, cater to cloud demand, and encourage learners to take ownership of their upskilling journey with just-in-time course offerings.

Sage: Best in Tech – Security

Sage's millions of small and mid-sized businesses trust the company's finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks, and governments, Sage's digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Enterprise software provider Sage adopted Pluralsight to upskill their employees at scale and spark a culture of security across their engineering teams.

Blue Shield of California: Best in Tech – Tech Fluency

Blue Shield of California is a nonprofit health plan serving more than 4.8 million members with a vision of creating a health care system that's worthy of its friends and family and sustainably affordable. Blue Shield leverages tech innovation to enhance and transform health experiences and applied Pluralsight to assess skills gaps, provide tailored learning paths, and foster curiosity and professional growth across the company.

Caitlin Carpenter: Best in Tech – Changemaker

Caitlin Carpenter is recognized as an individual committed to sparking change in her life and inspiring others to do the same. Agricultural construction teacher by day, student learning data analytics by night, Caitlin started her tech upskilling journey to switch careers and better support her family. She's changing her life with Pluralsight Skills—completing 68 courses, logging 180 hours, and gaining 1,600+ LinkedIn followers in the process.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

