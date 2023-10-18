Survey of Entertainment Industry Reveals Barriers to Advancement for Asian American Creative Executives

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) and The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) today announced the findings of "Red Light, Green Light: Overcoming Roadblocks to Asian American Creative Executive Success in the Entertainment Industry" report. This collaborative study focuses on the experience of Asian American creative executives, those who ultimately greenlight projects and shepherd them to screen, in the entertainment industry.

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) Logo (PRNewswire)

The collaborative study focuses on the experience of Asian American creative executives in the entertainment industry.

CAPE and TAAF revealed the results of the study last night at their inaugural Culture Change Salon: Greenlighting AANHPI Stories, the largest gathering of Asian American and Pacific Islander creative executives.

"Red Light, Green Light: Overcoming Roadblocks to Asian American Creative Executive Success in the Entertainment Industry" explores topics such as barriers to entry and promotions, day-to-day challenges, and factors that contribute to attrition and industry pivots for those at entry, mid, and senior levels of the entertainment industry. The report also shares recommendations on how to improve the experiences of Asian American creatives in the industry and foster an environment that will allow Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) creative executives to thrive.

"CAPE is excited to work with TAAF on this important study to unpack the barriers to entry, advancement, and career sustainability for Asian American creative executives in the entertainment industry," said CAPE Executive Director Michelle K. Sugihara. "Creative executives are critical in getting our stories greenlit and told with care. We must protect and support their upward trajectory into the upper echelons of power within the industry. We must especially push for the hiring and promotion of more Pacific Islander creative executives whose numbers are currently extremely low, particularly in this time of upheaval and challenge for executives of color."

Both organizations are focused on leveraging this data to inform strategies to strengthen pathways in all creative fields. CAPE has been fostering the next generation of senior creative executives since 2017 through the CAPE Leaders Fellowship, the only talent development program of its kind that builds leadership skills and creates networking opportunities for AANHPI creative executives in Hollywood.

The study shows that Asian American professionals working in entertainment are eager to greenlight more diverse projects helmed by AANHPI creatives. To address this, TAAF is also launching Lights, Camera, AANHPI! A Creative Development Directory, a centralized resource that supports and advances AANHPIs' careers and creative work in film and television. This directory currently hosts more than 200 talent development opportunities for creatives in front of and behind the camera, from fellowships and residencies to professional and script development programs to build sustainable pathways for talent. Moreover, CAPE's AANHPI talent database of working professionals in Hollywood is currently in beta.

"TAAF is honored to partner with CAPE to shed light on the unique experiences of Asian American creatives in the entertainment industry. We must ensure the pathways from entry-level positions to creative executive roles are supported and fortified through mentorship, leadership development, and access to opportunity," said TAAF CEO Norman Chen. "To truly feel like we belong, we must see ourselves and our stories on screen. To do that, we must ensure that AANHPIs have the support to not only tell authentic narratives but also reach executive roles to greenlight those stories."

Key Findings:

Creative executives of Asian descent brought diversity and unique insights, but were also tokenized and seen as diversity hires.



Asian American creative executives grappled with the expectations of fitting into Western norms or meeting high standards of Asian culture knowledge.

This includes sexism, age-related biases, compensation disparities, and difficulties in career advancement, particularly for mothers.

Experiencing differential treatment because of how they look or their racial or cultural background was most acutely felt by entry (50%) and senior level (68%) staff.

Additionally, 88% of respondents expressed a desire to have mentors from their racial/ethnic background, echoing the adage: "You can't be what you can't see."

Due to the all-consuming life of being in entertainment, stress, poor pay, slow growth, and resulting mental health considerations, respondents contemplated leaving or were forced to pivot for more work-life balance.

Key recommendations:

Opportunities for senior-level executives: Establish paid internships, and full-time roles with benefits to attract more AANHPI talent and organize company-wide trainings on topics such as intersectionality, class, race, microaggressions, and racism.

Opportunities for entry-, and mid-level staff: Proactively seek mentoring or advice even through cold calls and develop a personal voice rooted in their experiences and identity.

Methodology:

Supported by TAAF with outreach conducted by CAPE, the study methodology drew on survey respondents from a pool of current and former creative executives at multiple levels ranging from C-suite executives to assistants. The study was supplemented with confidential qualitative focus groups and interviews that surveyed participants' working experiences in the entertainment industry.

CAPE and TAAF set out to survey AANHPI creative executives in the entertainment industry. However, due to the low number of responses from respondents who identified as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander (NHPI), and the fact that all of the NHPI respondents also identified as both Asian and Pacific Islander, the report focuses largely on Asian and Asian American perspectives. It does, however, include Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander perspectives where possible and intentionally does not use the AANHPI acronym when it might not fully represent NHPI perspectives.

About CAPE

CAPE is the premier non-profit organization creating opportunities and driving change for Asian and Pacific Islander (API) success in Hollywood. We work to shift culture through storytelling to create a better world. For over 30 years, CAPE has fought for API representation in film and television, because what we watch on our screens should reflect the world in which we live and project a better one. CAPE advances representation for APIs in Hollywood through three main verticals: (1) nurturing and engaging creative talent and executive leadership; (2) providing cultural script consulting and talent referrals through the CAPE Database; and (3) championing projects for critical box office and streaming success. Follow @capeusa on Instagram and X or visit their website at capeusa.org .

About TAAF

TAAF serves the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in their pursuit of belonging and prosperity that is free from discrimination, slander, and violence. Founded in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long standing underinvestment in AAPI communities, TAAF funds best in class organizations working to mobilize against hate and violence, educate communities, and reclaim our narratives through our core pillars of Anti-Hate, Education, Narrative Change, and Resources & Representation. Through our grants, high-impact initiatives and events, we're creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org .

Media Contact:

Joy Moh

joy.moh@taaf.org

CAPE logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Asian American Foundation