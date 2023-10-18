Urbani Truffles Celebrates the Arrival of White Truffle Season with Exclusive Dinners and Educational Initiatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbani Truffles, the leading supplier of the finest Italian truffles, is thrilled to announce the start of the highly anticipated White Truffle Season. As part of this annual celebration, Urbani will host exclusive White Truffle Dinners at select US restaurants, where menus will be centered around dishes featuring the celebrated white truffle.

White Alba Truffles , celebrated for their distinct flavor and aroma, are among the most sought-after gourmet delights worldwide. For those curious about this unique delicacy, the Urbani Truffle 101 provides a comprehensive guide. It not only delves into the history, preparation, and culinary significance of truffles but also inspires everyone to "Treat Your Truffle Like A Chef." The guide features simple truffle recipes, ten recipes from top chefs, and even truffle cocktails.

Urbani has long been at the forefront of the truffle industry, ensuring that the freshest and most exquisite truffles are flown directly from Italy to the US. With a rich history of over 170 years, the company's commitment to quality remains unrivaled. Their truffles, chosen by numerous Michelin-starred chefs and globally renowned restaurants, are hand-selected and sourced from Italy's premier regions.

Recognizing the importance of education in the culinary world, Urbani also offers truffle training for participating partners. This ensures that both guests and restaurants are well-informed and can make the most of the truffle experience. The training emphasizes the history and proper handling, storage, and culinary use of truffles, reinforcing Urbani's dedication to preserving the integrity and flavor of these treasured fungi.

"This season, we're celebrating more than just the White Truffle at Urbani. It's a tribute to our restaurant partners' creativity and the magic they weave with this special ingredient" - says Sabrina Notarnicola, VP of Marketing & Brand Strategist of Urbani Truffles.

As the list of participating restaurants continues to grow, we encourage food enthusiasts and truffle aficionados to stay updated by following Urbani Truffles on our social media channels. Throughout the fall, during the height of White Truffle Season, we'll be posting event announcements and ticket links.

White Truffle Season promises to be an unforgettable gastronomic journey. Urbani invites everyone to be part of this celebration, savor the unparalleled taste of White Alba Truffles, and discover more about this culinary gem.

