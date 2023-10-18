Worldwise Announces Corporate Rebrand to PetWise

Name change reflects Company's transformation, marks new chapter in pet supplies excellence

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwise, Inc. ("Worldwise" or the "Company"), a leading pet industry provider of solution-based pet products, announced its strategic rebranding to PetWise, marking what is expected to be a new chapter of growth, operational enhancement, and an invigorated commitment to its partners and consumers.

Over the last several years, the Company's strategic growth initiatives have enriched its portfolio with an even broader array of pet-centric brands, enhancing its offerings for customers globally. Today, PetWise maintains a compelling product portfolio that spans numerous categories such as pet chews, treats, toys, litter accessories, pet bedding, and more. Beyond product expansion, this rebrand reflects the operational advancements, cohesive identity, and brand integration that the Company has worked to achieve.

Kevin Fick, CEO of PetWise, remarked on this milestone, saying, "This rebranding is not just a name change; it's a reflection of our evolution and ambition. It encapsulates our strategic growth, the integration of pivotal acquisitions, and an unwavering commitment to our brands. Adopting the PetWise identity demonstrates our unified vision and clear purpose to drive greater innovation and forge deeper connections with our partners and customers. We are not only ready for the future – we are shaping it."

For its retail partners, PetWise presents a vision of collaborative growth. While the Company's name has changed, its commitment to exceptional customer service, product innovation, and fulfillment rates remains steadfast. As PetWise, the Company is set on deepening its investment in product development, omnichannel capabilities and branding. With the right organizational resources and leadership in place, PetWise believes it is prepared to scale and drive shared successes.

"We've closely collaborated with the Worldwise team over the past two years to support the transformation into PetWise,"" said Ryan McCarthy, Partner, A&M Capital Partners, majority owner of PetWise. "Looking ahead, we expect to see PetWise further expanding its footprint, pioneering innovations, and setting new standards in the pet supplies market."

As the Company builds on its legacy of quality and innovation, it remains dedicated to serving the evolving needs of pets and pet parents.

To learn more about PetWise, its portfolio of award-winning brands and multi-category leadership, please visit PetWiseBrands.com

About PetWise (formerly Worldwise, Inc.)

PetWise is committed to creating the most innovative, accessible, and affordable product solutions for pets and pet-parents everywhere. Our family of award-winning brands—goDog®, SHERPA®, SmartyKat®, TrustyPup®, Kitty Sift®, Instincts by SmartyKat®, Pawscout™, FurHaven®, Treatly™, Pet Factory®—all stand for the highest in quality, safety, and satisfaction, all while incorporating environmentally-responsible materials and processes whenever possible. Backed by child safety standards and our satisfaction guarantee, our thoughtful, fun, and eco-sustainable products promote the bond between pets and pet parents across diverse categories such as cat toys, catnip, cat bedding, cat litter accessories, cat scratchers, dog toys, dog bedding, dog and cat travel accessories, app-integrated dog, and cat tracking solutions, and more. For more information, please visit PetWiseBrands.com

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of $3.25 billion. A&M Capital Partners has a strong and referenceable track record of serving as a trusted partner to founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance required to take businesses to the next level of success. A&M Capital Partners invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services.

About Alvarez & Marsal Capital

Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $4.8 billion in assets under management across six funds and four investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal ("A&M"), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. Alvarez & Marsal Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making Alvarez & Marsal Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. Alvarez & Marsal Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Los Angeles, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com.

