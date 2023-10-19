CARPINTERIA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIA Affinity, a leading marketer, administrator, and provider of diversified insurance and service solutions, is proud to announce pivotal changes within its leadership team that continue to enforce the company's commitment to growth, innovation, and unwavering support of strategic partners and direct to consumer customers.

(PRNewsfoto/AGIA) (PRNewswire)

AGIA Affinity Announces Key Leadership Changes to Fuel Growth and Innovation

Amy Watts Promoted to Chief Marketing Officer

Amy Watts, a longstanding leader at AGIA, has been promoted to the position of Chief Marketing Officer. Amy's dedication to AGIA's growth journey has been instrumental in shaping the company's success. With over 20 years of dedicated service to AGIA, Amy is a testament to the value of impactful leadership.

"Amy has proven to be an influential leader," says Matt Bishop, CEO and President of AGIA Affinity. "She is a critical part of our growth story to date and a cornerstone of our expansion strategy going forward."

JJ Bowman Joins as Chief Growth Officer

In a parallel development, AGIA Affinity is delighted to welcome JJ Bowman as the new Chief Growth Officer. JJ brings a wealth of experience, having spent over two decades in the insurance industry. Notably, JJ's strong cultural fit with AGIA Affinity positions him as a key leader on the senior leadership team, responsible for further building the company as a workplace of choice while pursuing the company's ambitious growth goals.



"With JJ's expertise and cultural alignment, he will play a pivotal role in helping us shape AGIA into the best place to work while driving our growth aspirations," added Matt Bishop.

Matt summarizes these changes, saying, "We are thrilled to have Amy and JJ stepping into these pivotal leadership roles, as it signifies another milestone in AGIA's journey of expansion and innovation. With their influence, we're poised to reach new heights, defining our industry leadership along the way."

ABOUT AGIA AFFINITY:

Founded in the 1950s as a small insurance agency, AGIA Affinity is a technologically advanced, multi-faceted, full-service broker, marketer, and administrator managing insurance and non-insurance benefit programs for over 100 affinity groups representing over 30,000,000 members. AGIA leads the industry in the development and delivery of insurance benefits and services that enhance the relationships between affinity organizations and their customers. For more information, visit https://www.agia.com/home.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AGIA